4.9 Magnitude Earthquake Rattles Crete

A 4.9 magnitude earthquake hit Crete at 14:26 on Tuesday.

The tremor was strongest in the Lasithi region.

Firefighters reported minor landslides along the Ierapetra – Myrtos road.

Local authorities acted quickly to assess the situation.

No major injuries or significant structural damage were reported.

On Tuesday afternoon at 14:26, a 4.9-magnitude earthquake struck Crete (USGS data), catching residents off guard and prompting swift responses across the area. The most affected region was Lasithi, where the tremor left many people feeling anxious and unsettled. Initial media reported the quake at 5.3 magnitude.

Following the earthquake, the fire department confirmed several small landslides on the Ierapetra – Myrtos road network. Local authorities inspected the damage to ensure drivers’ safety and to keep the affected area under control.

Earthquake’s Immediate Impact on Crete’s Communities

Crete is no stranger to earthquakes, but each incident brings its own set of challenges. This earthquake mainly caused minor landslides rather than major damage. Yet, for those living in the heart of Lasithi, the shock reminded everyone of the island’s unique risks.

Residents felt the quake strongly, especially in rural areas and near the epicenter. Emergency services worked quickly to check roads and monitor unstable slopes. Small landslides disrupted travel between Ierapetra and Myrtos, adding to the community’s worries but not resulting in serious harm.

The island continues to monitor the situation, with teams ready to provide assistance if aftershocks occur. Local agencies are taking steps to reduce the risk of further incidents.