Club Med Gregolimano Reopens After Exetensive Renovation

The all-inclusive Club Med Gregolimano reopened its doors after an extensive refurbishment. Henri Giscard d’Estaing, the President of Club Med, attended the ceremony, along with key political and community leaders such as local MPs and regional officials. The event was a testament to the longstanding relationship between Club Med and Greece, a bond rooted in nearly 70 years of shared history.

During the opening ceremony, Henri Giscard d’Estaing explained the organization’s long-lasting relationship with Greece: “Greece has been an integral part of our journey since the establishment of our first resort in Corfu back in 1955. Our Gregolimano resort, a symbol of this enduring commitment, stands proud. As we approach our 75th anniversary, we have never hosted a more exquisite portfolio, which guests will experience here. The recent renovation, crafted to rejuvenate and expand, embodies the modern essence of Club Med. It offers sporty, vibrant holidays for couples and families alike.”

Substantial Investment for Enhanced Experiences

With an investment of €30 million, the Club Med Gregolimano has undergone a remarkable transformation, increasing its capacity from 439 to 497 rooms. This ambitious project is part of a greater global strategy focusing on delivering premium guest experiences. The renovation enhances the resort with state-of-the-art facilities and eco-friendly initiatives, ensuring a sophisticated yet sustainable stay.

Environmental responsibility is a cornerstone of this project, with plans for BREEAM certification, including thermal solar panels, and drought-resistant plantings. Jean Philippe Nuel’s interior design remarkably captures Greek lifestyle elements, bringing elegance and comfort to guests.

Commitment to Sustainability and Local Community

Looking forward to a full 2025 season, the resort is set to welcome even more guests. The commitment to sustainable growth is evident, with practices aimed at environmental responsibility and social accountability. The resort collaborates with local organisations such as MOm for wildlife protection and partakes in community initiatives. The construction involved local businesses for 90% of the renovation work, creating around 300 jobs for locals.

The new accommodations, featuring green roofs, use local resources that further economic growth within the community. With these developments, Club Med Gregolimano will provide a sense of luxury for its guests while championing environmental and social stewardship and economic growth in the region.