Chania Cruises Set for Record-Breaking Year in 2025

A Lively Start to Summer at Souda Port
Monday morning brought plenty of activity to the port in Souda as three cruise ships arrived at once. The Silver Whisper brought 382 passengers, AIDAblu docked with a crowd of 2,381, and Marella Discovery 2 followed with 1,839 guests. Two of these visits were unplanned, with only one on the regular schedule. Such a busy start to the week highlights Souda’s reputation as one of the most weather-protected and reliable ports for cruise ships in the Mediterranean.
Numbers Point to a Record Year for Chania Cruises
Statistics for the first half of 2025 are impressive. Looking back, there were 53 cruise ship arrivals and 109,643 passengers in the same period last year. This year, Souda and Chania together hosted 72 arrivals, carrying a total of 152,739 visitors. That represents a 35.8% increase in ship arrivals and a 39.3% rise in passenger numbers. According to Dimitris Virirakis, president of the Chania Port Authority, these increases set the tone for what’s expected to be a record year for Chania cruises. With scheduled and unscheduled visits still on the horizon, every sign points to new all-time highs in both ship stops and cruise guests throughout 2025.
With a busy June and soaring first-half figures, the port anticipates record-breaking arrivals and passenger numbers, underlining the growing popularity of cruise tourism in Crete. Data from the local port authority highlight significant year-over-year growth, positioning Chania as a top cruise destination this season.