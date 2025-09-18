Aposelemis Shutdown Sparks New Water Supply Problems in Heraklion

Sudden shutdown at the Aposelemis treatment plant

Another Leak in the Story of Aposelemis

It is becoming something of a seasonal tradition: Heraklion wakes up to find its main water lifeline from Aposelemis suddenly cut off. This time, a fault at the treatment plant has knocked the dam out of service once again, sending ripples of frustration through the city and the municipalities that depend on its flow.

The Organization for the Development of Crete (OAK) confirmed the failure and announced the immediate suspension of supply to DEYAH, Heraklion’s water utility. What they could not confirm was when repairs would actually be finished. The phrase “indefinite restoration” was enough to dampen any hopes of a quick fix.

Living on Backups and Pleas

In the meantime, DEYAH has been forced to reshuffle the cards, drawing on other available sources to keep taps from running dry. But the safety net is not endless. Certain districts, especially those with higher daily demand, may find themselves dealing with low pressure or erratic supply.

And so the familiar appeal returned, this time with renewed urgency: residents must curb their consumption. No generous garden hose sprays. No car-washing sprees in the September sun. Even courtyards, once gleaming under a Saturday scrub, are being asked to weather a little dust for the greater good.

As the official notice put it:

“Due to the sudden malfunction at the Aposelemis treatment plant, OAK proceeded with the suspension of supply to DEYAH. The exact time of restoration cannot be determined. DEYAH will rely on other sources, which may cause irregularities in the city’s water flow. Citizens are requested to use water rationally, limit consumption, and avoid unnecessary use—especially in activities requiring large quantities such as washing yards and cars.”

The Tourism Ripple Effect

While households brace for inconvenience, the strain also reaches Heraklion’s hotels, tavernas, and cafés. With thousands of tourists still filling the streets in September, the pressure on water reserves is not just domestic—it is commercial. Clean sheets, freshly watered gardens, sparkling swimming pools, and kitchen operations all require a steady supply.

Local businesses have long argued that every disruption at Aposelemis is more than an infrastructure hiccup; it is a hospitality headache. For visitors who expect a carefree holiday, even minor shortages—reduced water pressure in showers, closed pools, or rationed laundry services—can cast a shadow over the experience.

Crete thrives on its reputation for generous hospitality. But as long as the reservoir’s rhythm is unpredictable, Heraklion’s tourism sector will have to juggle conservation with keeping guests comfortable.

For residents and visitors alike, the message is the same: until Aposelemis is back in tune, every drop counts.

This piece was written by Iorgos with assistance from Arthur (ChatGPT).