Another Drowning in Crete as Death Toll Rises

68-year-old woman drowned at Damnioni, Agios Vasileios municipality

First aid attempts on the beach failed

Declared dead at Spili Health Center

Agia Galini Port Authority is leading the investigation

Part of a troubling series of drownings in Crete this summer

A Familiar Pattern on Crete’s Beaches

Another summer, another tragedy. The Port Authority of Agia Galini was notified around midday that a woman had been pulled from the sea at Damnioni, in the municipality of Agios Vasileios. The 68-year-old showed no signs of life when brought ashore. Despite attempts to revive her, she did not respond. She was later transported by ambulance to the Spili Health Center, where doctors confirmed her death.

The Port Station has already opened a preliminary investigation into the circumstances. Still, the outline is all too familiar: a swimmer in trouble, a beach without an immediate rescue response, and another fatal entry in Crete’s summer diary.

Counting the Losses

This incident adds to a string of drownings reported across the island in recent weeks. Locals no longer ask “if” there will be another, only “where” and “when.” Damnioni has now been added to the list of beaches marked by tragedy, alongside several others scattered across the prefectures.

Officials often issue reminders about caution at sea, but the warnings seem to arrive after the fact. Calls for more lifeguards, better signage, or stricter enforcement of safety rules resurface every summer—just as the death toll begins to rise. Once autumn comes, the discussion fades, only to return with the next season’s headlines.

Crete’s beaches remain a magnet for residents and visitors alike, but with the sea claiming lives almost weekly this summer, the island’s relationship with its waters feels increasingly uneasy.