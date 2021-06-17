Antonios Karatzis Shows How Crete Luxury Hospitality Is Done

Pin 0 Shares

In September of last year, we announced the launch of Karatzis Group’s private Panellenic Airlines for ferrying guests to the group’s super luxurious hotel on Crete. The company’s highly energetic and successful CEO Antonios Karatzis told us back then how his company aims to recreate hospitality and other sectors. Today, I want to introduce to my readers the crown jewel of Karatzis Group’s growing company, Nana Princess Suites, Villas, and Spa, here on Crete.

By way of recent history, Antonios Karatzis has run the Karatzis Group of Companies since 2009. He has also been a critical working member of the group for almost three decades now. The new six-star Nana Princess and the innovative Panhellenic Airlines are not his only initiatives. Karatzis has also developed new geographic markets, expanded the companies hospitality portfolio, and founded Karatzis Energy SA & Co., which is creating massive solar and wind power projects. He’s also a decisionmaker at Karatzis Italia SRL, Karatzis RUS Ltd., Zeus Agri Packaging Ltd., and in many other group endeavors.

Hospitality sits as the core of Karatzis identity, though. And Nana Princess Suites, Villas, and Spa is the culmination of Karatzis’ study of the super-luxury segment worldwide. Company experts traveled the globe to emulate and expand up the best of the best at resorts and spas from all over have on offer. He was quoted recently saying:

“We gathered the best people in the market. We have the most experienced professionals from the existing hotels in Europe, offering six-star service. Putting them all together under the management of the group with the purpose of satisfying every wish of our guests, we managed to create a special concept.”

Of course, such a six-star property has to have its airline. And a stunning beach all its own seems a must too. Guests having their private gazebo to escape the blistering Cretan sun. This goes without saying as well. The resort does not offer cookie-cutter suites for guests either. The resort tries at every turn to tailor-make each guest’s stay. The experience is so individualized, the hundreds of small details that go into guest moments seem like hand-crafted amenities rather than planned value offerings.

Just as a test, let’s look at Tripadvisor to find out if Nana Princess is this good. Well, so far 259 reviewers rank the resort five of five, which makes the hotel the No. 1 rated value in Hersonissos. The resort also won a 2021 Travelers’ Choice Best of the Best Award. Here is one of the hundreds of stellar reviews on TA:

“A truly beautiful and exclusive 5-star hotel set overlooking amazing sea views. All of the staff who we met were friendly, professional and went above and beyond to ensure our stay was perfect. We loved our 8-night visit and would definitely recommend the hotel and look forward to visiting again soon.”

Gastronomy to suit every palate, world-class fitness, public or private dining choices, the list of exclusive care Nano Princess offers is impressive. You can even have your butler and enjoy paradise from the stunning terrace of your 850 square meter villa. Guests have an on-call house doctor, and they can even get COVID PCR test results in just 30 minutes.

The saying “leaving no stone unturned” is sometimes overused. Still, it seems like it fits Karatzis’ philosophy whether you look at promotional imagery or the company website, social media, or any other aspect of the brand. You see, the very best companies in the world pay close attention to details like website aesthetics and functionality, social media influencing, and things like creative private airlines. Look at this PDF when you get time. I’m still looking for a mistake these people have made. Until I find one, maybe you should consider booking here.

To be continued…