In Amari, where olive groves stretch across the landscape and time seems to move more gently, visitors often encounter a version of Crete that feels untouched and deeply authentic.

Authorities recently responded to an incident involving celebratory gunfire, known in Crete as “balothies.”

Following a complaint, police carried out an investigation and arrested a 49-year-old man in the area. During a search of his home, officers found a small quantity of cannabis and a double-barreled shotgun. Although the firearm was legally owned, it was confiscated due to improper storage, along with ammunition and other related items.

Events like this are rare and typically isolated, especially in rural areas where close-knit communities quickly report unusual activity. The swift response by authorities reflects the seriousness with which safety is treated, even in the most traditional corners of the island.

At the same time, the mention of “balothies” offers a glimpse into a lesser-known aspect of Cretan culture. While you are unlikely to encounter this as a visitor, it is part of the island’s layered identity—where history, customs, and modern regulations intersect.

The island remains a safe and welcoming destination, where such incidents are exceptions rather than the norm.

In fact, villages offer some of the most enriching travel experiences—places where hospitality is genuine, food is local, and daily life unfolds at its own unhurried pace.

So if your journey takes you into the Cretan countryside, do not hesitate. Walk the quiet streets, sit in the village cafés, and take in the landscape.

Beyond the headlines, Crete remains exactly what travelers seek: authentic, resilient, and deeply alive.