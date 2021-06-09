Pin 0 Shares

A light 3.9 earthquake struck four hours ago off the southern coast of Heraklion Prefecture on Crete island according to NOA.

The earthquake was that occurred at 02:36 GMT, was centered (34.8503°N / 24.8862°E) 58 km southwest of Heraklion, Crete, Greece, at a depth of 10 km. The biggest urban center in the vicinity is 27 Km NNW at Tympaki, where light or no effects were felt.

Five days ago, a relatively shallow 4.3 magnitude earthquake rattled villagers’ windows 23 km south-southeast of the city of Heraklion.

Earthquakes in this eastern Mediterranean are common, and especially around Crete. This most recent tremor has already spawned several aftershocks measuring from 2.2 to 2.8 magnitude.