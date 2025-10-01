Heraklion Joins Nationwide Strike Against 13-Hour Workday

Workers and unions gather in Plateia Eleftherias and outside the Labor Center.

GSEE and ADEDY have called a nationwide strike for October 1.

Central issue: Labor Ministry’s proposed 13-hour workday.

Unions demand the withdrawal of the measure and the reduction of weekly hours.

Greece is once again in full strike mode, with protests erupting across the country today. In Heraklion, unions and workers are gathering in Plateia Eleftherias and outside the Labor Center in response to the call by GSEE and ADEDY for a nationwide strike.

At the heart of the uproar? The Labor Ministry’s shiny new proposal for a 13-hour workday. Yes, you read that correctly—apparently, the eight-hour shift that workers fought for a century ago is now considered a luxury item.

Protests Over “Choice” That Looks Like Exploitation

Labor Minister insists the measure merely “offers employees a choice in specific cases.” Unions reply with the collective equivalent of an eye-roll, pointing out that “choice” is a slippery word when it comes from the same people who sign your paychecks. As GSEE and ADEDY argue, this is not flexibility—it is exploitation disguised as a new approach.

The unions demand not only the withdrawal of the measure but also a broader reduction in weekly working hours, reminding the government that citizens need policies to improve quality of life, not creative new ways to accelerate burnout.

Heraklion’s rallies and marches mirror those across Athens, Thessaloniki, and other cities. Today’s mobilizations are less about fine print and more about sending a blunt message: workers are not robots, and no amount of “ministerial choice” will make a 13-hour shift humane.

