Cretans Rise for Papoura Hill

- August 19th, 2025 05:34 pm

On August 25, 2025, locals gather at Nikos Kazantzakis Garden Theater in Heraklion to protest the planned destruction of the ancient Papoura Hill monument.

  • Protest event set for Monday, August 25, at 7:00 p.m.
  • Hosted at Nikos Kazantzakis Garden Theater, Heraklion
  • Organized by the Municipality of Minoa Pediada and civic groups
  • Speakers, theatre performance, and live Cretan music
  • Mayor Kegeroglou calls for public unity in defense of heritage

A Voice for the Voiceless Stones

Papoura Hill—an ancient Minoan monument perched in silence over the plains—is once again at the center of controversy. What was once a peaceful archaeological landmark may soon fall under the shadow of “development,” sparking yet another round of public outrage.

This time, locals are taking it personally.

On Monday, August 25, at 7:00 p.m., the Municipality of Minoa Pediada, joined by dozens of cultural and preservation groups, will hold a significant protest event at the Nikos Kazantzakis Garden Theater in Heraklion. The message is loud and clear: Hands off Papoura.

Not Just a Protest. A Cultural Stand.

The event promises more than placards and speeches. It is structured like a cultural vigil.

Scheduled program:

  • Official greetings and speeches from local officials and activists
  • A theatrical act curated by Tonia Moumouri
  • A full-scale musical tribute featuring artists:
    • Maria Koti
    • Haris Panagiotakis
    • Manolis Manousakis
    • Giannis Kassotakis
    • Dimitris Zacharioudakis
    • Minos Somarakis
    • Giorgos Perovolarakis
    • Giannis Linardakis
    • Nikola Christopoulos
    • Sakis Polyzos
    • Kostis Avyssinos

In short, a lineup too rich to be called a “protest concert.” This is a declaration of identity, one Cretan lyra at a time.

“We Give Voice to the Silence of Centuries”

Mayor Vasilis Kegeroglou did not mince words when inviting the public:

“Our history is our heritage! On Monday, August 25, at 7:00 p.m., at the Nikos Kazantzakis Garden Theater in Heraklion, we unite our voices and give sound to the silence of the centuries. We will all be there, sending a strong message for the salvation of the great Monument on Papoura Hill!”

The protest is not just about a hill. It is about the future. About whether ancient memory can survive the logic of bulldozers and bureaucracy.

About Iorgos Pappas

Iorgos Pappas is the Travel and Lifestyle Co-Editor at Argophilia, where he dives deep into the rhythms, flavors, and hidden corners of Greece—with a special focus on Crete. Though he’s lived in cultural hubs like Paris, Amsterdam, and Budapest, his heart beats to the Mediterranean tempo. Whether tracing village traditions or uncovering coastal gems, Iorgos brings a seasoned traveler’s eye—and a local’s affection—to every story.

