Cretans Rise for Papoura Hill

- Protest event set for Monday, August 25, at 7:00 p.m.
- Hosted at Nikos Kazantzakis Garden Theater, Heraklion
- Organized by the Municipality of Minoa Pediada and civic groups
- Speakers, theatre performance, and live Cretan music
- Mayor Kegeroglou calls for public unity in defense of heritage
A Voice for the Voiceless Stones
Papoura Hill—an ancient Minoan monument perched in silence over the plains—is once again at the center of controversy. What was once a peaceful archaeological landmark may soon fall under the shadow of “development,” sparking yet another round of public outrage.
This time, locals are taking it personally.
On Monday, August 25, at 7:00 p.m., the Municipality of Minoa Pediada, joined by dozens of cultural and preservation groups, will hold a significant protest event at the Nikos Kazantzakis Garden Theater in Heraklion. The message is loud and clear: Hands off Papoura.
Not Just a Protest. A Cultural Stand.
The event promises more than placards and speeches. It is structured like a cultural vigil.
Scheduled program:
- Official greetings and speeches from local officials and activists
- A theatrical act curated by Tonia Moumouri
- A full-scale musical tribute featuring artists:
- Maria Koti
- Haris Panagiotakis
- Manolis Manousakis
- Giannis Kassotakis
- Dimitris Zacharioudakis
- Minos Somarakis
- Giorgos Perovolarakis
- Giannis Linardakis
- Nikola Christopoulos
- Sakis Polyzos
- Kostis Avyssinos
In short, a lineup too rich to be called a “protest concert.” This is a declaration of identity, one Cretan lyra at a time.
“We Give Voice to the Silence of Centuries”
Mayor Vasilis Kegeroglou did not mince words when inviting the public:
“Our history is our heritage! On Monday, August 25, at 7:00 p.m., at the Nikos Kazantzakis Garden Theater in Heraklion, we unite our voices and give sound to the silence of the centuries. We will all be there, sending a strong message for the salvation of the great Monument on Papoura Hill!”
The protest is not just about a hill. It is about the future. About whether ancient memory can survive the logic of bulldozers and bureaucracy.