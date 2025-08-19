Cretans Rise for Papoura Hill

Protest event set for Monday, August 25, at 7:00 p.m.

Hosted at Nikos Kazantzakis Garden Theater, Heraklion

Organized by the Municipality of Minoa Pediada and civic groups

Speakers, theatre performance, and live Cretan music

Mayor Kegeroglou calls for public unity in defense of heritage

A Voice for the Voiceless Stones

Papoura Hill—an ancient Minoan monument perched in silence over the plains—is once again at the center of controversy. What was once a peaceful archaeological landmark may soon fall under the shadow of “development,” sparking yet another round of public outrage.

This time, locals are taking it personally.

On Monday, August 25, at 7:00 p.m., the Municipality of Minoa Pediada, joined by dozens of cultural and preservation groups, will hold a significant protest event at the Nikos Kazantzakis Garden Theater in Heraklion. The message is loud and clear: Hands off Papoura.

Not Just a Protest. A Cultural Stand.

The event promises more than placards and speeches. It is structured like a cultural vigil.

Scheduled program:

Official greetings and speeches from local officials and activists

A theatrical act curated by Tonia Moumouri

A full-scale musical tribute featuring artists: Maria Koti Haris Panagiotakis Manolis Manousakis Giannis Kassotakis Dimitris Zacharioudakis Minos Somarakis Giorgos Perovolarakis Giannis Linardakis Nikola Christopoulos Sakis Polyzos Kostis Avyssinos



In short, a lineup too rich to be called a “protest concert.” This is a declaration of identity, one Cretan lyra at a time.

“We Give Voice to the Silence of Centuries”

Mayor Vasilis Kegeroglou did not mince words when inviting the public:

“Our history is our heritage! On Monday, August 25, at 7:00 p.m., at the Nikos Kazantzakis Garden Theater in Heraklion, we unite our voices and give sound to the silence of the centuries. We will all be there, sending a strong message for the salvation of the great Monument on Papoura Hill!”

The protest is not just about a hill. It is about the future. About whether ancient memory can survive the logic of bulldozers and bureaucracy.