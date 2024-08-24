Nautical Week in Agios Nikolaos, Crete

Nautical Week returns after several years away.

Hosted by Agios Nikolaos Sports Committee.

Scheduled from Thursday, August 29 to Sunday, September 1.

Activities designed to attract both locals and tourists.

The diverse program includes open-water swimming, SUP demonstrations, sailing, rowing, water polo, and artistic swimming.

Events are held at various city locations, such as Ammoudi Beach, EOT Beach, and Lakefront near Café Zygos.

Organizers aim to establish and expand the program in the future.

Anticipate the inclusion of events in official calendars.

Efforts to revive regional traditions with fresh activities.

After a prolonged absence, Nautical Week returns to the vibrant seaside town of Agios Nikolaos, Crete, spearheaded by the local Sports Committee. From August 29 to September 1, the town’s coastal areas will transform into a hub of exciting events to draw crowds from near and far. The schedule features a range of aquatic activities, including open sea swimming, SUP showcases, sailing, rowing, water polo, and artistic swimming. These events offer a unique chance for participants to indulge in water sports. Activities will occur at prime locations such as Ammoudi Beach, EOT Beach, and the lakefront area in front of Café Zygos.

Future Prospects and Enrichment

According to the organizers, this year’s Nautical Week marks the beginning. They aspire to establish the event as a staple in the coming years, enhancing the program with innovative activities. Deputy Mayor of Sports, Giorgos Xenos, is actively engaging with federations to integrate the events into official schedules while working on enriching the festival. Xenos hopes to revive traditions alongside introducing new activities that will add a fresh and impressive touch to the festival. He expressed his vision of turning Nautical Week into an athletic celebration in eastern Crete, with the sea as the central stage.

Schedule

Thursday, 29/08/2024: Open water swimming at Ammoudi Beach.

Open water swimming at Ammoudi Beach. Friday, 30/08/2024: Various sports and demonstrations at the harbour in front of Café Astéria.

Various sports and demonstrations at the harbour in front of Café Astéria. Saturday, 31/08/2024 (Morning): Stand-up paddleboard (SUP) games at EOT Beach.

Stand-up paddleboard (SUP) games at EOT Beach. Saturday, 31/08/2024 (Afternoon): Scout rowing and canoeing at the lakefront near Café Zygos.

Scout rowing and canoeing at the lakefront near Café Zygos. Sunday, 01/09/2024 (Morning): SUP races starting from Ammos Beach and finishing at Kalo Chorio; parallel activities by the Sailing Club at the Marina.

SUP races starting from Ammos Beach and finishing at Kalo Chorio; parallel activities by the Sailing Club at the Marina. Sunday, 01/09/2024 (Afternoon): Swimming, water polo, and artistic swimming at the lake area.

The schedule is subject to change, with potential additions of new actions and events daily. Public participation in all events is free, promising a unique experience for everyone involved.