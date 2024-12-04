A Quirky Stay at La Casa de las Bicicletas

Cazorla hides a peculiar gem that attracts more than just travellers. La Casa de las Bicicletas is the town’s most unique lodging. Its charm begins with an eye-catching façade adorned with over 50 bicycles in various colours and styles. Locals and tourists alike often stop to snap photos. “You can’t just walk past without taking a picture,” chuckled a passerby.

But the allure doesn’t stop at the door. Step inside, and the place unfolds like a museum-meets-playground. A treasure trove of items fills the spaces — vintage sculptures, antique instruments, and quirky sports gear, all topped off with a billiard room. This isn’t just a spot to lay your head; it’s an experience.

This eclectic haven offers six spacious rooms, each equipped with private bathrooms. Perfect for recharging after exploring the trails and urban paths of the Sierras de Cazorla, Segura, and Las Villas Natural Park. Each room immerses guests in a gallery-like setting, surrounded by artistic touches that make the stay anything but ordinary.

For those craving a homey touch, the shared kitchen is fully stocked and ready for cooking breakfast, prepping a picnic, or whipping up dinner.

The Quirky Courtyard and Hidden Oasis

The bicycles out front aren’t the only surprise. Out back, a multi-level garden creates a secluded escape. Long ago, the space hosted an open-air disco, remnants of which remain as now-unused bar counters. Lounge chairs and hammocks invite guests to slow down, snack, read, or spot the occasional squirrel running by.

On the lower level, a small cold-water pool sits ready to refresh guests during summer. Nearby, a sun deck with tables and chairs offers another cozy nook for dining or soaking in the surroundings. “It feels like you’ve found a slice of paradise,” remarked one visitor.

Welcoming Pets and All

Furry companions aren’t left out. La Casa de las Bicicletas is pet-friendly, though the decor-filled staircases might challenge curious paws. During a stay, don’t be surprised to meet fellow travellers’ pets roaming the halls.

La Casa de las Bicicletas is no ordinary hotel. Its vibrant personality may tempt guests to spend more time inside than expected, exploring every quirky corner. A guest wryly noted, “I came to hike, but I stayed for the bicycles!”