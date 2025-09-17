Knossos to Get a €3.5 Million Entrance

€3.5M EU-funded facelift for Knossos’ main entrance.

New shelter with ticketing, staff rooms, toilets, first aid, and waiting areas.

Redesigned the entrance square with paving and tree planting.

Overseen by the Directorate of Ancient Monument Restoration.

Touted by Minister Lina Mendoni as “cultural responsibility.”

Knossos is one of Greece’s global showpieces — the cradle of Minoan civilization, the mythical seat of King Minos, the birthplace of labyrinths and legends. Every year, hundreds of thousands of tourists pour into the site, eager to walk in the footsteps of antiquity. And for years, they were rewarded not only with frescoes and ruins but also with some of the most underwhelming visitor facilities on the island.

Now, at long last, the Ministry of Culture has decided that a site with UNESCO status deserves something more than a sad kiosk and a hot queue. The entrance to Knossos is getting a €3.5 million facelift, funded by the EU’s “Crete 2021–2027” program. Earlier this year, the site received €3.5 million for fire protection and lightning defense systems from the Crete Regional Operational Program.

Photorealistic depiction of entry and exit shelters. (Photo: Ministry of Culture ΥΠΠΟ)

What the Money Buys

The project includes a brand-new Central Reception Shelter, complete with ticket offices, staff rooms, modern toilets, a first-aid station, and waiting areas. Visitors will also get a redesigned square with trees, new paving, and a widened sidewalk to keep the endless lines from spilling into the road. The architecture, officials promise, will take inspiration from Minoan design — though do not expect frescoes above the urinals.

Photorealistic rendering of the new sidewalk. (Photo: Ministry of Culture ΥΠΠΟ)

Culture Minister Lina Mendoni called the project “an act of cultural responsibility and investment in the future.” Which is a lofty way of saying: people deserve shade, toilets, and a place to wait that does not feel like a bus stop. It is also a reminder that Greece’s greatest monuments are not just about history — they are also about managing the daily flood of tourists without embarrassing the country.

For once, the investment seems obvious: if Knossos is going to keep selling itself as a world treasure, it might as well stop treating its visitors like an afterthought.