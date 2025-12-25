Heraklion Christmas Meal of Love Marks 29 Years of Community Solidarity

For the 29th consecutive year, Christmas in Heraklion was marked by a public act of solidarity at the Loggia.

On Christmas Day, the courtyard of the Loggia became a long, warm table — one without invitations, labels, or conditions. People of different ages and life stories sat together to enjoy Kalathakis family’s annual Meal of Love—a long-standing initiative, part of the city’s moral calendar. Without speeches or spectacle, the message conveyed solidarity, social responsibility, and respect for human dignity.

From early in the morning, staff and volunteers from Kalathakis Events and Kappa Studies worked side by side, setting a table open to anyone who, on that day, had no family, no home, or simply no one to sit with. The centre of the day was not the food itself, but the meeting. The glance across the table. The presence. The shared sense of dignity.

“Not because they give, but because they give themselves.”

The Archbishop of Crete, Evgenios, visibly moved, attended the gathering and spoke with unusual simplicity about the meaning of offering:

“I came with deep gratitude to shake Mr. Kalathakis’s hand—not only for what he offers every year, but for who he is. He cannot celebrate Christmas without his wider family. And that family includes everyone who, on this day, has nothing to eat and no one to be with.”

As he pointed out, the Meal of Love goes far beyond material support:

“It is not only about food. It is about people being together, many becoming one, finding the face of the other — and, through that, the newborn Christ. In his own way, Mr. Kalathakis brings Christmas into people’s hearts.”

He also spoke openly about how rare such people are:

“People like Mr. Kalathakis are few — not because they give, but because they give themselves. Because they respect human beings and understand that life cannot exist without them. And so they do everything they can to embrace those who feel alone, even if only for one day a year.”

29 years of care

Emmanouela Kalathaki, co-owner of Kalathakis Events, spoke with visible emotion about the continuity of the initiative:

“We are here again this year with great joy, for the 29th time. I truly want to thank all the people who have stood beside us all these years and helped make this meal of love a reality.”

She paid particular tribute to the team and volunteers:

“I am deeply moved that, without hesitation or negotiation, they choose to spend Christmas Day here, helping this meal happen. May we all be healthy next year, and may every home be filled with health and love.”

“Let the many become one.”

Iasmi Kalathaki, also co-owner of Kalathakis Events, captured the essence of the day in a single phrase:

“The Archbishop said something magical: ‘let the many become one.’ That is why we are all here today. To become one embrace.”

As she explained:

“We do not offer only food. We offer an embrace, a warm ‘Merry Christmas’ to people who, on this festive day, do not have their loved ones around them. We are here to warm our hearts and bring a little light into our souls.”

In closing, she thanked everyone who supported the effort:

“Without our partners and suppliers, we could not be here. One person alone can do nothing — many together can do everything.”

The Meal of Love, organised by the Kalathakis family, is not a charity performance. It is an act of responsibility and deep humanity. A reminder that Christmas is not the same for everyone — but it can become a little brighter when people choose to stand beside one another.