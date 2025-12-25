Georgiadis Park Goes Festive (Without Asking Too Many Questions)

DEPAΝAL A.E. has decided that Georgiadis Park deserves its own “Festive Park,” and frankly, why not? From Saturday, December 27, to Tuesday, December 30 — that sensitive, in-between stretch where nobody knows what day it is anymore — the park will host a series of free activities designed for children, parents, grandparents, and anyone who just wandered in for a walk and stayed.

The concept is ambitious: fairy tales, imaginary journeys through the Christmas sky, wishes of love, aromas of Cretan herbs, flavors, colors, beauty, and — crucially — no entrance fee. All of this happens in Georgiadis Park, a location known for accepting all kinds of human behavior without judgment.

Saturday, December 27 — Fairy tales and moral dilemmas

At 12:00, Eleni Beteinaki reads the story “Christmas and New Year of Here and There.” It is described as a tale full of joy, offering, and love. Santa Claus is present in spirit, carefully observing the mischief of the kalikantzaroi and presumably reconsidering several names on his list.

Parents are advised to listen closely. Children tend to ask questions later.

Sunday, December 28 — Looking directly at the sun (safely)

At 12:00, the Foundation for Research and Technology – Hellas (FORTH) brings its solar telescope to the park. This is not a metaphor. You will actually be able to see sunspots.

According to the organizers, the time it takes to walk from Agios Minas to Georgiadis Park is the same as the time sunlight takes to travel back. This may or may not improve your sense of direction, but it does put your Sunday walk into cosmic perspective.

You are invited to meet the sun up close, weather permitting. If not, the sun will be met another day.

At 13:00, Heraklion-based author and visual artist Theodosia Argyriaki-Asargiotaki introduces her award-winning book “A Different Tree of Wishes and Love.” Children and adults alike can participate in a visual activity featuring wishes, love, stars, and a tree that is encouraged to bloom rather than cry. Emotional trees are taken seriously here.

Monday, December 29 — Herbs, stories, and warm tea

At 12:00, Anastasia Karpouzaki from Zaros leads an interactive game about Cretan herbs titled “My Little Herbs.” Expect stories, laughter, and warm tea.

Participants will smell herbs, see them up close, and learn what each one offers. This is useful knowledge, especially if your winter plan includes surviving without complaining.

Tuesday, December 30 — Faces, but festive

At 12:00, Niki Gkoranova takes over with a festive face-painting session. Children and adults are equally welcome to enter the new year in festive attire, glittered, and possibly unrecognizable.

It is strongly implied that starting the year with a painted face improves one’s chances. No guarantees are offered.

The short version

It’s free

It’s in Georgiadis Park

It involves stories, stars, herbs, the sun, wishes, tea, and face paint

It runs from December 27 to December 30

Children will be happy

Adults will survive

In other words, a perfectly reasonable way to spend the days between Christmas and New Year, when time is flexible and expectations are low.