The data recorded by the Heraklion Municipal Police covers enforcement actions executed between June 2 and June 18:

Total recorded violations: 2,759

2,759 Illegal parking on pedestrian streets: 692

692 Parking in designated resident-only zones: 357

357 Illegal parking on standard sidewalks: 111

111 Pedestrian crosswalk violations: 85

85 Parking on disabled ramps and spaces: 64

64 Electric scooter fines: 90

90 Electric scooter confiscations: 33

Seventeen Days of Gridlock and Citations

The recent enforcement push, spanning a short window this June, yielded unprecedented numbers for the local department. Newly reinforced with 19 additional officers, bringing the active field force to 35, the Municipal Police established permanent checkpoints at key bottlenecks, including Eleftherias Square, Kornarou Square, and the 18 Angels Square near the harbor.

Despite the high volume of tickets, local administrators claim the primary objective remains behavioral modification rather than revenue generation.

George Karantinos, Deputy Mayor of the Municipal Police: “Our goal is not the fines but prevention and deterrence. The Municipality of Heraklion eagerly wishes that not a single citation be issued, if possible. On the other hand, however, we must safeguard the pedestrian streets, the squares, the sidewalks, and the spaces for people with disabilities, so that they are used by people and not by motorized vehicles.”

Flowerpots, Disputes, and E-Scooter Seizures

The enforcement data exposes a deeper cultural conflict over public infrastructure. Beyond standard parking violations, municipal officers increasingly find themselves mediating hostile disputes between residents. In several neighborhoods, citizens took law enforcement into their own hands, placing makeshift barriers such as chairs and heavy flowerpots on public asphalt to illegally reserve parking spaces outside their homes—an action that carries severe financial penalties.

Simultaneously, the city initiated a strict zero-tolerance policy toward commercial electric scooters (patinia). Since official operating licenses remain frozen pending a new municipal regulatory vote, riding or staging these vehicles in the urban core constitutes a violation. Officers clamped down on rental fleets, clearing transit pathways through direct seizures.

Calls for Major Infrastructure Amid Sidewalk Failures

While shop owners near the harbor report temporary traffic flow improvements during police shifts, the consensus remains that structural changes must replace temporary enforcement. The high volume of tourist traffic mixed with local commuters creates a chaotic bottleneck along 25th of August Street and the historic Venetian walls.

The physical deterioration of existing infrastructure compounded the tension this week when three tourists tripped over broken pavement at a central crosswalk, requiring emergency transport by EKAB ambulances. Local transit leaders argue that adding personnel to a flawed system offers a temporary bandage rather than a permanent cure.

Giorgos Bamiedakis, President of the Candia Car and Motorcycle Rental Association: “It is chaos, and unfortunately, these young kids from the Municipal Police pay the price, standing out here in the sun all day trying to regulate traffic. The junction has a huge traffic load, and without infrastructure works, the situation cannot improve. We have proposed the creation of an underground pedestrian pass, so that people pass underneath, the Venetian walls are highlighted, and there is better access to the city center.”