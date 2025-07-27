Greek Travel Spending Habits in 2025

Twenty-five percent of Greeks plan to take zero holidays in 2025, mostly due to financial troubles and uncertainty.

Average summer holiday spending per person: €446.

Typical holidays last 9 days, with daily expenditures capped at €50 per person.

Top destination: The Aegean Islands, because, well, obviously.

Budget be damned: 2 out of 5 Greeks refuse to overspend.

Main turnoff: sky-high prices everywhere from ferry tickets to watery frappés.

Where the Money Goes

A Focus Bari study reveals the hard truth: one in four Greeks won’t be traveling this summer. Why? “Αβέβαιότητα και οικονομικοί περιορισμοί,” the study notes. Translation: the wallet said no, and the news about prices made things worse. For those braving the Greek summer, the average cost per person is €446, making every sunset feel a little less magical and a lot more expensive.

Here’s the spending breakdown straight from the 2025 data:

24% will spend up to €200 per person (cheap and proud).

37% will shell out between €201 and €500 per person.

15% will risk €501 to €800 per person for their yearly tan.

Forget lavish trips: most are determined to stick to their budget, even if it means eating more gyros and less lobster.

That €50 a day average? That’s the line in the sand for most wallets. The standard holiday lasts about 9 days, proving Greeks can stretch out a break just long enough to forget about work, but not long enough to deplete their savings account.

Picking the Perfect Spot: Aegean or Bust

If you’re Greek, it’s all about the islands. The Focus Bari survey, with a proper 1,000-person sample size, didn’t hold back:

14% voted for the Aegean Islands.

12% chose the Peloponnese.

10% picked northern Greece.

10% went for the mainland (not fancy, but gets the job done).

8% will toast the sunset in Crete.

7% will settle for an Attica getaway.

6% are Ionian Island loyalists.

4% plan for Evia or Saronic Islands (congrats on finding a ferry ticket).

Foreign travel? 8% dare to go abroad.

Price and deals lead the decision for 63% of respondents, because nothing says «καλό καλοκαίρι» like hunting the lowest cost per night. Clean beaches mattered for 62%, peace and quiet for 52%, and natural beauty (shock) for another 52%. Only 28% still care about sightseeing, probably because they’re busy calculating how much they paid for an iced coffee.

The most Greek part? Three out of four want “a different destination every year without leaving Greece”—meaning same sun, same sea, same argument about parking.

Where They Sleep and Who Tags Along

Reality check: Not everyone gets a sun-drenched villa. This year:

40% opt for a hotel (towels changed… sometimes).

29% go with an Airbnb.

21% flee to family cottages.

20% crash at friends’ homes.

5% brave camping (enjoy those mosquitoes).

2% will sail away on boats or cruises.

Travel company is sacred. Family holidays still win (39%), couples come next (31%), and for the bold, 8% fly solo. A small but determined 3% hide in organized groups. The undecided? A firm 4%.

The Long, Hot Summer

Half (48%) stick to a week or less, because who needs more? A quarter take up to 15 days off, while only a privileged 8% get the joy (or pain) of staying 16-30 days.

Complaints roll in faster than a delayed ferry:

“Ακρίβεια σε όλα” (“High prices everywhere”) plagues 69%.

Overcrowding and pushing for sunbeds? Annoying 37%.

Price gouging and poor service get 37% grumbling.

Transport hiccups—delays, cancellations—irritate 18% of respondents.

Shoddy infrastructure and missing amenities matter to 17% of respondents.

Indifferent service annoys 16%.

Greek spending on summer holidays shows the struggle between wanting a break and not wanting to break the bank. As the Focus Bari study says, “Οι οικονομικές τιμές και οι προσφορές αποτελούν κριτήριο για το 63% των ερωτηθέντων.” Reality demands sacrifices, but for many Greeks, soaking up the sun—even on a tight budget—remains non-negotiable. If only the price of a frappé would drop before 2026.