Greek Officials Announce 411 New COVID-19 Cases in One Day

The National Organization of Public Health (EODY) of Greece announced 411 new cases of Covid-19 in the country. The total number of cases now stands at 18,886.

According to the news from ERT, eighty-nine patients, whose median age is 70 years, are intubated and 86.5% of them, have an underlying health issue or are 70 years of age or older. 214 patients have been discharged from the ICUs. Two more people have died, bringing the total number of victims in the country, to 393.

In addition, three doctors and two nurses were tested positive for the coronavirus at the “Sotiria” hospital in Athens. A part of the thoracic surgery department was closed for disinfection and all 38 employees at the clinic are being tested.