Greece Climbs the Ranks in Distant Tourism Markets

Greece is no stranger to daydreaming sun-seekers from across the globe. Still, even the tourism pros didn’t expect this jump in popularity among visitors from as far as the United States, Canada, Australia, and—brace yourself—India. According to new research from the Institute of the Greek Tourism Confederation (INSETE), these distant tourism markets now account for approximately 11% of all international tourism revenue in Greece, demonstrating their ongoing appeal far beyond the EU’s borders.

So why are these travelers trading fifteen hours in coach and a neck pillow for feta cheese and Santorini sunsets? Maybe it’s the beaches. Perhaps it’s the food. Or maybe holiday shopping had become so old that even Americans thought, “Let’s go somewhere that makes Instagram jealous.”

Here’s what the research, based on a massive online survey in early 2025 (sample size: 12,205 adults ages 16 to 64), actually found:

Greece consistently ranks in the top 15 destination picks for the US, Australia, and Canada.

In the Indian market, Greece is now more popular than China among potential travelers—a phenomenon that has not been previously observed in this context.

The study examined holiday plans for the upcoming year, including booking habits, spending patterns, and the types of trips people prefer.

These findings come from the latest phase of an INSETE study mapping out tourism trends beyond Europe.

Numbers, Plans, and Who’s Dreaming of Ouzo

First, let’s state the obvious: Americans love trips but tend to dislike leaving their backyard (statistically). Only 57% of US respondents plan to travel abroad in 2025, giving them the lowest wanderlust in the group. On the other hand, Indians are generally well-prepared for foreign vacations, with 72.4% planning trips abroad. Canadians and Australians are somewhere in the middle at about 69.5%, while the Chinese aren’t far off at 59.5%.

Where are they all headed? Greece lands:

11th spot in Australia (9.8%)

11th in Canada (7.9%)

13th in the US (8.4%)

In India and China, Greece doesn’t crack the top 15, but is now ranked 26th (up a whopping 13 slots from the previous year) and 31st, suggesting that more Indians are ready to swap samosas for souvlaki.

On the Mediterranean popularity scoreboard, France and Italy gobble up the spotlight—hardly a shock. Still, Greece often squeezes into third or fourth place, usually just behind Spain in most countries, except in Australia, where it beats Spain by a whisker. Portugal, Turkey, and Croatia trail behind.

What the Distant Crowd Wants and Spends

Americans: Just over a quarter are willing to pay more than 215 USD per night for a room (they love their super-size portions).

Just over a quarter are willing to pay more than 215 USD per night for a room (they love their super-size portions). Canadians: 12.3% will splurge on over $ 265 a night.

12.3% will splurge on over $ 265 a night. Chinese: Nearly a third are happy to pay more than 900 yuan for each night’s sleep.

Nearly a third are happy to pay more than 900 yuan for each night’s sleep. Indians: 38.9% will spend over 4,800 rupees per night—maybe cricket isn’t the only thing they’re mad for.

38.9% will spend over 4,800 rupees per night—maybe cricket isn’t the only thing they’re mad for. Australians: 11.6% will break the 385 AUD per night mark, because, let’s face it, who wants to cook on vacation?

Overall, travelers from these countries report that they plan to spend at least as much as last year, if not more. Those increasing their budgets far outnumber those planning cutbacks, especially in Canada, the US, and China.

Booking behaviors also shifted. Travelers are booking earlier than before, with the Chinese and Indians most likely to plan far in advance. Canadians believe in rolling the dice last minute.

On trip length:

The majority prefer getaways of five to seven days or go all-in with trips longer than a week. Nearly 70% of Indian tourists dream of a week in the Greek sunshine.

There’s less appetite for short breaks in the US, India, and Australia, while Canadians and Chinese show a growing love for quick, 1–4 day escapes.

As for holiday style:

Sightseeing, beach time, and city breaks top the list.

Nature trips are a hot trend, especially for Indian and Chinese tourists.

Relaxation is still king—almost two-thirds of Australians and Canadians say this is priority number one, with Americans close behind.

For Chinese travelers, new experiences and culture take precedence over relaxation as a top motivation.

When it comes to where they’ll sleep:

Most tourists opt for classic hotels or motels—Australia tops out at 73.5%, while the figure in China falls to 48.2%.

Staying with friends or in rental homes is the main alternative.

Watch Out, Paris!

Greece may not be dethroning France or Italy just yet, but its popularity in these distant tourism markets is skyrocketing, especially among Indian travelers. Europeans might still sip their espresso in Rome, but Americans, Australians, and Canadians are showing up for Greek coffee and a slice of moussaka.

With these new fans come bigger budgets, longer trips, and the same old indecision about whether to see ancient ruins or relax on the beach. If international tourism has taught us anything, it’s that Greece has found a way (again) to stay on every traveler’s radar, even those with the longest flights and wildest holiday dreams.