€5.5 million later, the country begins to map its own feet

The Greek Ministry of Environment and Energy has signed a new round of programmatic agreements to create, upgrade, and promote walking and hiking trail networks across selected regions of the country.

It is part of the long-promised — and long-delayed — effort to establish a National Network of Hiking Trails, funded by the Recovery and Resilience Facility and presented as a step toward sustainable tourism and local development.

On paper, everything is in order.

In practice, Greece is still learning how to turn paths into policy.

At a glance

€5.5 million allocated for hiking and walking routes

Projects funded by the Recovery and Resilience Fund

Multiple municipalities and institutions are involved

Focus on safety, signage, and trail accessibility.

Framed as sustainable tourism development

Who signed

The Ministry’s agreements were signed with an eclectic mix of local authorities and institutions, including:

Vatopedi Monastery

Municipalities of Pyli, North Tzoumerka, Dodoni, Corinth, Thermi, Dio–Olympus, Orestiada, Edessa, Amfikleia–Elateia, Nestus, Tempi, Mantoudi, and Domokos

More areas, the Ministry says, will be added “soon” — a word doing a lot of work in Greek public administration.

What the money is supposed to do

According to the official description, the projects include:

Improving trail walkability and safety

Installing signage and visitor information

Minor technical works and protective interventions

Highlighting natural and cultural heritage

The stated objectives are familiar:

Sustainable local development

Protection of the natural environment

Promotion of “soft” forms of tourism

Improved accessibility to areas of natural interest

None of this is controversial.

None of it is new.

The real question: trails or gestures?

€5.5 million spread across more than a dozen regions does not create a national hiking network. It creates islands of intervention — unevenly maintained, differently signposted, and often disconnected from each other.

Greece already has:

Thousands of kilometres of historic paths

World-class landscapes

Global hiking appeal

What it lacks is consistency:

Unified standards

Long-term maintenance funding

Clear responsibility once the ribbon-cutting is over

Without those, trail projects risk becoming what Greece does best:

announcements with beautiful intentions and short operational lives.

Tourism impact, cautiously optimistic

Done properly, hiking networks can:

Extend the tourism season

Support rural economies

Relieve pressure from overcrowded hotspots

Attract high-value, low-impact visitors

Done halfway, they produce:

Faded signs

Broken steps

Liability issues

And disappointed walkers who do not come back

The difference is not the funding source.

It is governance.

This initiative sits comfortably within a recognizable national rhythm:

European money arrives

Agreements are signed

Projects are announced

What remains to be seen — again — is whether these trails will still be walkable, signed, and safe five years from now, when the Recovery Fund headlines have moved on.

Because hiking paths, unlike press releases, require boring things: inspections, repairs, budgets, and accountability.