The issue of severe damage along the Gouves coastal road has returned forcefully to the table following a formal letter from Zacharias Doxastakis, Mayor of Hersonissos, to multiple ministries responsible for infrastructure, climate resilience, and civil protection.

“The Municipal Authority remains in constant communication with all competent bodies and continues to press for the immediate activation of the necessary procedures, so that the damage can be restored in a geographically vital zone for the local economy and public safety,” Mayor Doxastakis notes.

The problem, which had already been highlighted in recent days by Neakriti.gr, escalated once again after strong wave activity on the night of Monday, February 3, caused fresh and extensive damage to the coastal stretch near Gouves. In some sections, the erosion and collapse of the roadway have reached a critical point, raising concerns over public safety and accessibility.

A Road Under Siege From the Sea

According to the Mayor’s letter, the damage is the result of ongoing coastal erosion combined with increasingly intense wave action — a pattern that has repeatedly affected the area. This time, however, the situation appears to have crossed a threshold, prompting urgent action.

Following earlier communication with the Governor of Crete, Mr. Doxastakis formally addressed the Ministries of Climate Crisis and Civil Protection, Interior, and Environment, as well as the relevant ministers and deputy ministers, requesting immediate measures to address the deteriorating conditions.

The correspondence is accompanied by a detailed technical report from the Municipality’s Technical Services Department. The report documents the current state of the coastal road, outlines the safety risks involved, and clearly substantiates the need for prompt intervention to restore functionality and protect residents, visitors, and infrastructure.

Immediate Repairs and Long-Term Coastal Protection

In his letter, the Mayor stresses that emergency restoration works must be carried out without delay, in accordance with the existing coastal engineering study prepared by the Region of Crete. At the same time, he points to the need to move forward with a new study, already proposed by the competent authorities, to provide a more sustainable, long-term solution for protecting the coastline.

The importance of the Gouves coastal front extends well beyond local traffic concerns. As emphasized in the letter, the Municipality of Hersonissos is one of the most tourism-dependent areas in Greece, playing a critical role in national GDP and supporting thousands of jobs. Damage to key coastal infrastructure has direct implications for both the local economy and the safety of residents and visitors.