Greece Slaps Fines up to €12,000 on Farmers for Crop Damage

Greece’s fields and vineyards are more than food sources. They are also landscapes that shape the country’s identity and fuel its tourism industry. From Crete’s olive groves to the vineyards of Santorini, visitors expect to see order, not chaos caused by wandering herds.

That is why a new Joint Ministerial Decision, published in the Government Gazette, introduces fines of up to €12,000 for livestock owners whose animals intentionally damage farmland. It is not just about compensation — it is about protecting the countryside that doubles as Greece’s open-air tourist brochure.

How the Penalties Work

First offense : €500 fine

: €500 fine Second offense : €1,500 fine

: €1,500 fine Every repeat violation: fine doubles until €12,000 cap

Tagged animals are traced back to owners via veterinary records, while untagged wanderers can be rounded up by municipalities, with police or forestry officials in tow.

Protecting Fields, Protecting Image

The logic is clear: uncontrolled grazing and crop damage not only harm farmers but also tarnish Greece’s image. A trampled vineyard in Nemea or a destroyed olive grove in Crete is not just a loss of income — it is a dent in the cultural and natural heritage that tourists pay to experience.

Three bodies will enforce the new fines: local police, forestry authorities, and the tax office. Together, they will ensure that free-ranging goats and cattle do not become repeat offenders, thereby preserving both local agriculture and Greece’s rural tourism appeal.