Netflix Collaboration With EOT Spurs New Greece Tourism Video

The Greek National Tourism Organization launched a new promotional video created with Netflix

Filming locations include Athens, Delphi, Spetses, and Paxoi

Footage features scenes from punchy Netflix series and movies set in Greece

The video aims to promote Greece on a global scale by blending popular culture with iconic sights

EOT will use the production in international marketing campaigns to attract new travelers

The partnership rests on Netflix’s promise to support Greek tourism through visibility in its content

Lights, Camera, Parthenon: A New Kind of Greek Drama

Imagine the usual tourist pitch—only with fewer plate-smashings and more Netflix buffering. In a move that smacks of both ambition and self-awareness, the Greek National Tourism Organization (EOT) has linked arms with Netflix. Together they present, for international audiences, a new tourism video that features a parade of Greece’s most photogenic spots—with a special nod to the camera angles favored by streaming audiences everywhere.

The footage cuts from sunlit Athens to the moody cliffs of Delphi, spins past the bobbing yachts of Spetses, and throws in a cameo from Paxoi for good measure. The underlying message: Greece does not simply have scenery; it has scenery with a film credit. This isn’t just a destination, it’s a location—preferably one where your next favorite Netflix series might choose to have a dramatic argument or two.

Snippets from titles like “Maestro in Blue,” “A Perfect Story,” “Beckett,” “Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery,” and “Lighthouse Lesvos” don’t just tease Greek beauty, they all but Sunbeam the Acropolis straight into your living room. The GNTO appears keen to ride the momentum of these shows, linking iconic sites to Netflix moments that millennials already watched while wearing sweatpants.

Pros:

Showcases actual Greek destinations, not just stereotypes;

Taps into the massive reach of Netflix’s global audience;

Smart use of familiar movie and TV scenes connected to Greece;

Gives potential visitors both eye candy and cultural context;

Keeps Greece’s tourism efforts looking modern, if a bit self-aware.

Cons:

Risks reducing Greece to a movie backdrop rather than a lived-in place;

May overshadow less famous regions not featured in big productions;

Relying on Netflix hits ties perception of Greece to their fluctuating popularity;

Leaves out any nuance in favor of cinematic spectacle;

Irony: Documenting what is already documented in better lighting.

The Fine Print of Cinematic Sightseeing

Behind the sun-soaked beaches and ancient stones stands an agreement—signed, sealed, and presumably notarized in July 2024. Netflix, not famous for restraint, has bundled its global reach with Greece’s not-quite-invisible need for more tourists. The plan: Spruce up the country’s travel image by leaning into the recognizable, binge-worthy, and beautifully lit.

The campaign isn’t shy. EOT intends to roll out the video wherever it thinks travelers might get ideas: in ads, online content, presentations, and possibly at diplomatic dinners where someone asks where Delphi is. The aim is to boost Greece’s “tourism product” and nudge everyone, everywhere, just a little closer to booking that next ticket—or at least a rewatch of “My Big Fat Greek Wedding” or “Mamma Mia!”

If delightfully simple was the order of the day, this production delivers. The new Greek tourism video looks like it was conceived during a colouring book session. With narration just slightly more sophisticated than an episode of “Peppa Pig,” and visuals straight from a tourist’s Instagram story, the only thing missing is a sing-along about feta cheese.

While the video does showcase Greece’s beauty, somewhere between the golden light and cheerful music, depth gets lost. Culture becomes a backdrop, not a subject. Greek life takes a starring role—if you count waving at a distant boat as plot development. This is the glossy, family-friendly version of Greece, safe for children and measured for attention spans stretched thin by the next Netflix autoplay. Any tourist looking for hard-earned wisdom will have to squint or, perhaps, visit in person.