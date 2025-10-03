Crete Forms Climate Alliance to Face the Crisis

Crete launched a Regional Support Mechanism for Climate Adaptation on October 3, 2025

Partners include University of Crete, FORTH, HCMR, and ELGO-DIMITRA

Officials vow “no more studies for the drawers”

Three immediate projects: erosion, public health, flood warnings

The Region of Crete has unveiled what it calls a Regional Support Mechanism for Climate Adaptation, a project that has been more than a year in the making. Backed by the University of Crete, FORTH, HCMR, and ELGO-DIMITRA, the initiative promises to turn science into action.

Vice-Governor for Climate Change Giannis Anastasakis underlined the shift:

“As the Governor requested, this is not just one more study for the drawers. It will always have practical application.”

The plan is to draw from the 340 climate-related studies already produced in recent years, converting them into policy and guidelines for everyday life on the island.

To show that this alliance is more than words, three projects are being launched immediately:

Coastal erosion monitoring with FORTH, designed to protect both tourism and agriculture.

with FORTH, designed to protect both tourism and agriculture. A public health platform with advice for vulnerable groups during heatwaves.

with advice for vulnerable groups during heatwaves. Fifteen flood warning stations installed at dangerous streams to give early alerts.

The Region frames this as a decisive move “from theory to practice,” laying the groundwork for Crete to face climate challenges head-on. Whether this becomes lasting change or another round of promises will depend on how well those first projects take root.