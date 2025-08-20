Crete Demands Fair Support for Goat and Sheep Farmers

The Region of Crete demands fair financial support for local livestock producers

Current aid (4–6 euros per animal) is far below mainland rates

Higher production costs and transport fees hurt Cretan farmers

The island’s cheese, meat, and milk supply much of Greece

Tourists unknowingly enjoy the results of this hard labor

The Hidden Cost Behind Every Slice of Graviera

The next time you enjoy a steaming plate of lamb kleftiko or a salad topped with fresh Cretan mizithra, consider this: the goats and sheep behind these delicacies belong to hardworking families who are currently being shortchanged.

The Region of Crete has formally petitioned Greece’s Ministry of Rural Development and Food, asking for fairer economic support for its livestock producers. In a letter sent by Vice Governor for Agricultural Economy Stavros Tzedakis, the region highlights a funding gap that, if left unaddressed, could hurt not just local farmers, but your next dreamy dinner by the Aegean.

A Tale of Three Numbers: 4, 6, or 14 Euros?

According to the current aid scheme (KYA 208989 /1-8-2025), producers across Greece receive 4, 6, or 14 euros per animal based on how long livestock movement was restricted due to disease outbreaks.

Crete’s allocation?

4 euros for Chania, Rethymno, and Lassithi

for Chania, Rethymno, and Lassithi 6 euros for Heraklion

Meanwhile, other regions were bumped up to the 14-euro bracket—without any visible reason.

Tzedakis calls the situation unfair and explains why Crete deserves better.

What Makes Crete’s Farmers Special?

Crete’s goat and sheep farmers are not just animal keepers. They are disease managers, collaborators, and supply chain experts. Here is why their role matters:

Rapid response to livestock disease: Cretan vets and farmers swiftly curbed outbreaks by following strict safety protocols

Cretan vets and farmers swiftly curbed outbreaks by following strict safety protocols High production costs: Most animal feed must be shipped in, costing: 0.50–0.60€/kg for alfalfa 0.35–0.45€/kg for straw 0.22–0.25€/kg for silage

Most animal feed must be shipped in, costing: Low milk prices: In Crete, producers sell milk at about 1€/L , compared to 1.50€/L on the mainland

In Crete, producers sell milk at about , compared to on the mainland Limited processing capacity: 25% of Cretan milk is sent to the mainland, adding extra transport costs

25% of Cretan milk is sent to the mainland, adding extra transport costs National food security: Cretan meat and dairy help feed the entire country year-round

What the Region Is Asking For

In short, Crete wants parity. Farmers who uphold food quality, safety, and tradition should not receive less support than those who compromise on these values.

The regional government has requested:

Adjustment of compensation tiers for Crete

Recognition of the high costs borne by island producers

Long-term support to help the sector survive and modernize

What This Means for Tourists

If you have ever raved about Cretan cheese, devoured lamb by the sea, or toured a village taverna, you have tasted the work of these very farmers. Their survival is not just an economic matter—it is a cultural one.

A fairer support system means:

Local farms remain active.

Traditional recipes stay authentic.

Rural Crete remains vibrant and visitable.

So next time you sip your raki or munch on a dakos salad, raise a toast to the goats and sheep—and the humans behind them—who make Crete’s flavors unforgettable.