Crete Battles Olive Fly Infestation and Drought

In Heraklion, olive growers face a double blow : drought and the relentless olive fly.

The Olive Fly That Refuses to Die

Crete’s olive farmers were hoping for a calmer season. Instead, they got a nightmare. The olive fly—Crete’s most infamous pest—is back with a vengeance, gnawing at an already meagre harvest caused by drought.

The Heraklion Regional Unit confirmed that two general rounds of bait spraying have been completed across most communities, with some zones undergoing a third round. And still, traps show “consistently high, in some cases very high” olive fly populations.

The culprits? Nature itself. High humidity at dawn, soaring daytime temperatures, and stubborn winds created the perfect storm—ideal for flies, disastrous for sprays. Even in areas that had triple treatments, infestations are visible.

Ironically, the only “safe zones” are the Mesara plains, where a late-July heatwave scorched the fly populations. Everywhere else, the buzz continues.

Farmers Told: Stay Alert, Play By the Rules

Officials now advise olive growers to monitor their groves closely and, if needed, apply targeted treatments—but only with approved products and under expert guidance. For those producing Protected Designation of Origin (P.D.O.) olive oil, blanket cover sprays remain strictly prohibited.

Adding to the headache, several communities—Dionysiou, Panagia, Sokaras, and Sternes—are excluded from the state’s olive pest control program for the years 2023-2025.. Farmers there are on their own, though they will not be charged the mandatory “fly tax.”

For everyone else, the message is grim but clear: vigilance is key. Farmers are urged to stay updated through the Region of Crete’s website (www.crete.gov.gr) and prepare for more headaches before the harvest is safe.