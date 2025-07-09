Archaeologists Rally in Athens and Heraklion Against Radar Installation on Papoura Hill

Who: Association of Greek Archaeologists (AEA)

What: Coordinated protests in defense of Papoura Hill

Where: Heraklion – Lion’s Square; Athens – Ministry of Culture, Bouboulinas 20-22

When: Wednesday, July 9, 2025, at 5:00 pm

Why: Opposing the planned installation of airport radar close to the Minoan site

How: Public demonstration and formal requests to protect and research the area

Papoura Hill’s Discovery and Archaeological Importance

Recent excavations at Papoura Hill, tied to the New Heraklion International Airport project, have revealed a remarkable Minoan structure. This monument, a circular building measuring 48-50 meters across, stands out in the Aegean for its distinctive architectural design and elevated position above the Kastelli plain. Layers of expertly built stone rings define the construction, which dates back from the Prepalatial to the early Protopalatial period.

Archaeologists note that this type of discovery is rare and carries great weight in understanding Crete’s Bronze Age. Although the site was referenced in published sources long before airport plans took shape, its full excavation remains incomplete. Papoura Hill should be designated as a site of significant importance under Greek archaeological law. Experts widely agree that publishing its findings will significantly update knowledge of Minoan civilization. However, the fragile structure needs immediate protection and ongoing study.

Archaeologists’ Protest Movement and Core Arguments

The Association of Greek Archaeologists has called for coordinated protest actions on Wednesday, July 9. Demonstrations will take place at the Lion’s Square in Heraklion and the Ministry of Culture in Athens. The group has expressed serious concerns about a proposal to install the airport’s radar facilities on Papoura Hill, which would be located just 20 meters from the monument. The matter is listed for discussion at the Central Archaeological Council (KAS) on the same day.

The archaeologists’ statement highlights several main points:

Installation of radar and related works directly conflicts with the site’s protection and future enhancement.

Preliminary plans—including those recently released without signatures—would severely limit or compromise accessibility and preservation.

Official promises to seek alternative solutions over the past year have not resulted in credible studies or alternative site proposals.

The Ministry’s presentation of the issue as “protection, maintenance, and enhancement” is seen as misleading, as no conservation plan has yet been prepared, and the excavation remains unfinished.

Radar Installation Threatens Preservation

The area has long been known as an archaeological site, as referenced in previous studies. Surface surveys had already identified several locations with significant findings across the Pediada valley. Best practices require thorough trial digs and research before commencing any major public works. However, construction linked to the New Heraklion International Airport proceeded before an exhaustive archaeological assessment had been conducted.

Plans now call for the installation of airport radar and related infrastructure directly on Papoura Hill, within twenty meters of the site. This proposal, unexpectedly submitted to the Central Archaeological Council (KAS) for review on Wednesday, July 9, would make proper study, protection, and future public access extremely difficult.

Authorities had previously stated that alternative locations for the radar would be considered. Over the past year, no alternative placement or navigation studies have been carried out or published. Instead, public drawings show radar facilities flanking the ancient monument, raising concerns throughout the archaeological and local communities. These sketch-level plans appeared without proper scientific review or evaluation of other sites, disregarding public and expert objections.

Papoura Hill map with radar facilities too close to the Minoan site.

In a particularly controversial move, the issue is officially titled as if it focuses on the “protection and promotion” of the ancient remains uncovered on Papoura Hill. Yet, there are no scientific plans in place to ensure the monument’s conservation, which is essential given its fragile structure and ongoing excavation. Encasing the site among fences, antennas, and utility buildings cannot be described as enhancing its value.

Key Demands Presented by the Association

The Association of Greek Archaeologists has formally requested:

Immediate removal of item 5 regarding the radar proposal from KAS’s meeting agenda. Withdrawal of the current preliminary implementation study as being unacceptable. Prompt designation of the entire Papoura Hill as an archaeological site, and official recognition of the monument’s major significance. An obligatory public review, requiring the Ministry of Infrastructure and the Civil Aviation Authority to properly research, assess, and share alternative radar site options, complete with supporting data and cost analysis. In the long term, the ancient structure at Papoura Hill must be preserved, thoroughly studied, conserved, and opened as a public archaeological park. Protection should extend to its surrounding environment, ensuring its integrity and accessibility for future generations.

At the heart of this protest is the demand for careful planning and respect for Greece’s cultural heritage. The unique Papoura Hill monument offers a rare window into Minoan society. By rallying on July 9, archaeologists and supporters seek to defend both the past and the future of this critical site, urging the authorities to reconsider and adopt responsible solutions.