Aponeristas of Sikinos Keep Jumping Despite the Fines

On Sikinos, young “aponeristas” dive into the sea as ferries depart, a viral ritual now facing fines from port authorities, Kathimerini reports.

On Sikinos, young people have turned ferry departures into synchronized swimming auditions.

The “aponeristas” leap seconds after ships leave port, cheered on by tourists with smartphones.

Authorities have described it as “worrying” and have begun issuing fines—seven or eight in the latest round.

Kathimerini notes that prosecutors on nearby Naxos may get involved if the splashing continues.

When the Ferry Leaves, So Do Their Brains

Forget Mykonos with its champagne showers. Sikinos has invented its own summer spectacle: flinging yourself into the Aegean the instant a ferry pulls away. The local daredevils even have a name—the “aponeristas”—which sounds glamorous until you realize it translates roughly to “those who jump in and hope Poseidon is in a good mood.”

Tourists adore it. Locals cheer. Instagram and TikTok reels go viral. And then the Coast Guard shows up like the ultimate party poopers with whistles, fines, and a reminder that ferry wakes are not designed for human body surfing.

Authorities Splash Cold Water

As Kathimerini reported, the Shipping Ministry has had enough:

“This is a worrying phenomenon of recent years. It has become a kind of ‘custom’ for young holidaymakers to jump into the water as if bidding farewell to summer.”

Seven or eight participants in the latest Dionysios Solomos stunt were fined, and prosecutors in Naxos have been notified, just in case anyone thinks courtrooms are less boring when you enter dripping wet.

Authorities insist the real danger is not the giant propellers—because the jumpers do wait a beat—but the sheer power of departing currents that can hurl swimmers into rocks, hulls, or, more humiliatingly, into each other.

So yes, Sikinos now has its very own summer tradition: sunburn, raki, and at least one annual meeting with the Coast Guard. Consider it cultural heritage, just with more belly flops.

Read the full official hand-wringing at Kathimerini.