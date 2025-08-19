Ananea Rocrita Reopening Delayed to March 2026

Reopening pushed to March 27, 2026

Former Aldiana Kreta remains closed for the 2025 season

Resort expanding to 360 rooms , many swim-up bungalows

, many swim-up bungalows Dertour rebooks guests or offers vouchers and discounts

From Summer Dream to Spring Delay

The much-anticipated reopening of the former Aldiana Kreta resort has been delayed once again. Originally scheduled to welcome guests this summer under its new name, Ananea Rocrita, the resort will now officially open on March 27, 2026, according to an announcement by Dertour Group.

The luxury property, nestled near Mochlos in eastern Crete, has been under extensive renovation since closing its doors in 2022. The relaunch was set to be a major seasonal highlight. Instead, construction delays have pushed back the ribbon-cutting by nearly a year.

A Boho Paradise in Progress

Ananea Rocrita is not merely a facelift—it is a transformation. The resort, which once operated with 170 rooms, will now feature more than 360 rooms, many designed in the increasingly popular boho-chic style. Key upgrades include:

Swim-up bungalows in two-story buildings

Six restaurants and three bars

Full-service spa and fitness center

A new Activity Park

Four floodlit tennis courts and padel courts

Disappointed Guests, Plan B Options

Dertour has begun reaching out to affected guests with several solutions:

Alternative accommodations : Guests already booked at Ananea Rocrita have been relocated to comparable hotels, such as: Iberostar Selection Creta Marine Iberostar Waves Creta Panorama & Mare Domes Aulus Elounda (Curio Collection by Hilton)

: Guests already booked at Ananea Rocrita have been relocated to comparable hotels, such as: Date shift : Guests may choose to keep their booking and delay their stay to a date between March 27 and November 2, 2026 , with a €350 discount per reservation .

: Guests may choose to keep their booking and delay their stay to a date between , with a . Cancellation option: For those unwilling to reschedule or relocate, a free cancellation is available, along with a €250 voucher valid for future bookings within the Dertour Group portfolio.

A Pattern of Delays?

This is not Dertour’s first stumble. Similar construction delays plagued the Aldiana Club Naga Bay project last winter, and the Aldiana Sid location also faced unexpected short-term closures, frustrating both guests and the sales division.

Still, the company remains optimistic that Ananea Rocrita will open in style—just not on time.