200 Small Mountain Hotels for Sale Across Greece

Around 200 small hotels and tourist accommodations in popular mountain destinations across Greece are currently on the market, marking a subtle but telling shift in the country’s winter and mountain tourism landscape.

The properties, mostly family-run units with 10 to 20 beds, are concentrated in well-known locations such as Arachova, Kalavryta, Karpenisi, Portaria, Arcadia, and the broader Epirus region, according to data presented on public television.

Where the Properties Are Located

The highest concentration of listings is found in destinations traditionally associated with winter tourism and short seasonal peaks. These are areas that built their hospitality identity on ski seasons, weekend escapes, and festive periods.

According to Themistoklis Bakas, president of the Panhellenic Network E-Real Estates, these units operated successfully for many years as family businesses. Today, however, they face a different reality shaped by:

increased operating costs;

the need for infrastructure upgrades;

limited profitability outside peak winter months.

Who Is Buying and Why

Buyer interest is coming mainly from Greek diaspora investors, particularly for regions such as Karpenisi and Arcadia.

These buyers are often motivated by a combination of:

emotional ties to the Greek countryside;

long-term investment thinking;

the belief that mountain destinations will gain added value in the coming years.

Rather than quick returns, many view these properties as heritage investments with future potential.

Mountain Tourism Shows Momentum, With Limits

Mountain tourism in Greece has shown clear signs of renewed momentum since the pandemic, driven by growing demand for nature-based travel, lower-density destinations, and authentic hospitality experiences.

At the same time, the challenge remains extending the tourist season. Without year-round activity, many destinations continue to rely almost entirely on a narrow winter window.

What Will Determine the Future of These Properties

Industry voices stress that without coordinated planning, infrastructure investment, and the development of thematic, all-season tourism products, pressure on small family-run hotels is likely to persist.

However, where such conditions are met, these properties may benefit from shifting travel trends that favor sustainability, authenticity, and regional character.

For buyers, these hotels represent lower-scale, manageable investments, access to destinations with untapped year-round potential, and opportunities aligned with post-pandemic travel preferences.

For destinations, the transition signals an opportunity to rethink mountain tourism beyond seasonal dependence—if the right support structures are in place.