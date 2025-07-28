Warm Nights-Cold Beers Returns to Georgiadis Park on August 1-2

Event: Warm Nights-Cold Beers 2025

Warm Nights-Cold Beers 2025 Where: Georgiadis Park, Heraklion

Georgiadis Park, Heraklion When: August 1 and 2, 2025, from 20:30

August 1 and 2, 2025, from 20:30 Admission: Free

Free Hosted by: DEPANAL S.A.

DEPANAL S.A. Live acts: Cocoblock (August 1), Manos Papadakis & Band (August 2)

Cocoblock (August 1), Manos Papadakis & Band (August 2) Atmosphere: Lush park, city lights, lively crowd

Lush park, city lights, lively crowd Beer options: Updated menu, local favorites, new varieties

Updated menu, local favorites, new varieties Spending trends: Most spend 5-12 euros per round Groups tend toward shared pitchers or flights Peak hours see increased sales of local brews and light bites Repeat visitors often sample two or more unique labels per evening



Where Summer Days Drift Into Night

Each August, Heraklion’s Georgiadis Park resets the city’s rhythm. Lush and open, with the scent of trees mingling with city air, this green haven becomes the backdrop for “Warm Nights-Cold Beers.” DEPANAL’s annual tribute to the pleasures of summer in Crete comes alive again on August 1 and 2, 2025.

Locals know this spot for its easy warmth, inviting both friends and strangers to linger at the “To Parko mas!” refreshment stand as twilight turns lively. As night settles, laughter rolls through, carried by clusters of people balancing frosted mugs and soft conversations. Early arrivals claim their favorite patch of grass or settle close to the stage, drawn by promises of cold drinks and live soundtracks.

Live Music in the Marketplace of Memory

Every year, the music pulls even the most reserved deeper into the evening’s current. This summer, Cocoblock ignites Friday night with a spirited set that revives hits from the ’70s and ’80s—each song crackling with the earnest charm of pop and the heat of rock. Saturday, Manos Papadakis and his band bring something softer yet stirring. Recognizable anthems, full of heart and steady rhythm, fill the air, each note trailing out into the dark.

A regular, sharing his thoughts with organizers, once said, “There’s always this hum at Warm Nights-Cold Beers—like the city lets itself unwind one evening at a time.”

The beer menu nods to simple cravings and new tastes. Visitors scan an updated list, weighing favorites against curiosity. Some reach for classics, others try one of the limited-edition pours or local craft labels. Cool glasses clink at dusk, each sip a small celebration.

Warm Nights-Cold Beers weaves together music, city stories, and the easy camaraderie that comes when a park becomes a living room. For tourists, these nights write Heraklion into memory not just as a place, but as a feeling that lingers long after the last song settles into the summer air.