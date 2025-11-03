Vorizia Under Guard as Police Hunt More Suspects

Five suspects have been identified in connection with the Vorizia killings.

have been identified in connection with the Vorizia killings. Two are hospitalized under police guard , while three remain fugitives .

, while . Police believe more individuals may have been involved in the explosion and shootout.

in the explosion and shootout. Authorities maintain a heavy presence in the village to prevent further violence.

Crete is still reeling from the deadly clash in Vorizia, where a 39-year-old father of five and a 56-year-old woman from Chania lost their lives after a violent confrontation between two families.

The funerals are taking place under intense security, as police tighten their grip around the area to prevent any repeat of the violence that scarred the village last Saturday.

What began with an explosion near a family home turned into a gun battle that left homes shattered, families destroyed, and investigators chasing the origins of a feud that may go back decades.

Police Commitment to Justice

Speaking to ERTnews Radio 105.8, Greek Police spokesperson Konstantia Dimoglidou called the incident “inexcusable” and confirmed that investigations are far from over.

“There is no justification for such an act. Personal disputes and illegalities cannot be resolved through violence,”

Dimoglidou said, emphasizing that police and justice are the only legitimate paths for resolving conflict.

She confirmed that five individuals have been charged in relation to the double homicide and the bomb placement that preceded it. Two are already in custody at the hospital, while three remain at large.

Authorities suspect that others may have participated or helped conceal evidence.

“For the police, the investigation is not complete,” she noted. “Officers believe there are more people involved.”

Autopsy Confirms Second Gunshot Death

Dimoglidou also confirmed the revised findings from the medical examiner’s report on the 56-year-old victim, which officially states that she died from a gunshot wound, not a heart attack as initially reported.

The bullet caused a rupture of the lungs and spinal column, a finding that deeply shocked both her family in Chania and the entire community.

“The police could not see the victims immediately because their bodies were removed from the scene before emergency crews arrived,” Dimoglidou explained. “Our officers saw them later at the hospital.”

Security Tightened Around the Village

Since Saturday, Vorizia has been under strict police supervision.

Officers are stationed at key entry points, checking vehicles and monitoring all movements in and out of the village.

“The police presence will remain as long as necessary,” Dimoglidou said, “until we are certain the residents are safe and that this tragedy will not continue.”

Local reports describe the atmosphere as heavy — a village under guard, where the scent of incense from funerals mixes with the metallic air of patrol vehicles.

No Third Family Involved

Police have dismissed rumors of a third family being connected to the case.

Investigators are still gathering statements from both sides involved in the confrontation, though neither has yet provided a clear explanation for what triggered the explosion or the gunfire that followed.

“Both families have their own version of events,” Dimoglidou said, “but none of it can justify what happened. The investigation will reveal the truth.”

A Village Between Fear and Fatigue

The people of Vorizia remain behind closed shutters.

No one wants to speak, but everyone listens — to police radios, to engines, to footsteps on gravel.

The funerals, held under heavy supervision, mark not only the end of two lives but the beginning of a long process to keep the peace in a place where silence has always had its own power.

Crete has seen vendettas before. But this one, so public, so sudden, has forced the island to confront how thin the line still is between heritage and harm.