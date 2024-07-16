Urgent Travel Warnings for Crete: Extreme Heat and Over-Tourism

Extreme heat warnings across Europe

Over-tourism in key destinations

Alternative locations suggested

Heatwave advice for tourists

Extreme Heat Grips Europe: Several regions in Europe, particularly Greece, Italy, and Spain, are experiencing severe heatwaves with temperatures surpassing 40°C. The British Red Cross noted these “unusually hot weather conditions” at the end of June. Tragically, British TV presenter Michael Mosley was reported as missing or deceased during Greece’s historic heatwave.

Over-Tourism Sparks Protests: Cities and coastal villages in Europe are struggling with massive crowds. Spain, notably, faces both overwhelming tourist numbers and high temperatures. Barcelona has become a focal point for anti-tourism protests. Recent viral footage showed protesters spraying tourists with water, highlighting the escalating tensions.

Recommendations for Travelers: Valencia is suggested as a less crowded, more attractive alternative to Barcelona. Barcelona’s mayor’s efforts to address housing issues include revoking licenses for over 10,000 apartments to make housing more affordable.



High-Temperature Alerts in Spain: Spain is particularly affected, with a yellow warning for extreme heat issued for July 12, forecasting a new peak of high temperatures. The State Meteorological Agency (AEMET) has warned of potential “moderate” damage to people and properties. MeteoAlarm has issued orange warnings for areas like Campiña Sevillana, Campiña Cordobesa, and the Valencian region.

Safety Tips for Tourists: Stay updated with AEMET and European Meteorological Services for severe weather warnings. Follow NHS guidelines on coping with extreme heat. Consult advice from the Spanish Ministry of Health.



Travellers heading to Spain, Greece, and Italy should stay informed about extreme weather conditions and potential over-tourism issues. Considering alternative destinations and adhering to safety guidelines can help ensure a safer and more enjoyable trip.