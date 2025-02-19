Sir Tom Jones to Perform in Athens on June 21

Sir Tom Jones, the world-famous Welsh singer, will take the stage in Athens for the first time ever.

The concert will be held on June 21 at the Lycabettus Municipal Theater.

at the Lycabettus Municipal Theater. This marks a landmark moment in his 60-year career, with over 100 million records sold.

Tickets go on sale February 20 at 10:00 a.m. via ticketmaster.gr.

At the ripe age of 85, Sir Tom Jones remains a musical force to be reckoned with. For anyone counting, he’s been belting out hits for six decades and still sounds like he’s dipped in liquid gold. Athens, it’s your lucky day—or rather, June 21 is—because the Welsh singing powerhouse is stopping by for his first-ever live performance in the city. It’s happening at the historic Lycabettus Municipal Theater, a fitting venue for a living legend who’s captivated audiences around the globe.

The Hits, The Glory, The Myth

If you’re not familiar with Tom Jones, first, where have you been? Second, let’s catch up: the man has turned classics like “It’s Not Unusual,” “Sex Bomb,” and “Delilah” into timeless anthems. With over 100 million records sold, a knighthood, and countless awards, he’s cemented himself as one of music’s ultimate heroes. His voice, often called “bluesy” but unmistakably his own, has shaped the soundtrack of several generations. From crooning about heartbreak to delivering dance-floor bangers, he’s done it all—and Athens is finally getting a front-row seat.

More Than Just a Show

This isn’t Jones’s first Greek adventure. He made headlines last year when he performed in Halkidiki at the Sani Festival. He’s a fan—he couldn’t stop raving about how much he loved Greece. Now, the capital has its turn because, clearly, Athens is his next muse. Jones’s upcoming performance promises to remind the world that age is just another number when the talent is this big.

Athenians, if you’ve been longing to hear “She’s a Lady” live or belt out “What’s New Pussycat” in unison with a crowd, mark your calendars.