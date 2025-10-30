Next week, Barcelona will once again host the annual gathering of Europe’s most intelligent destinations — the European Capital and Green Pioneer of Smart Tourism initiative — also known as the Olympics of Talking About Sustainability Without Touching the Buffet Twice.

From November 4 to 6, 2025, at the Smart City Expo World Congress, cities like Benidorm, Dublin, Helsinki, and Gothenburg will come together to share insights, swap buzzwords, and confirm that they are, indeed, still smarter than your average tourist board.

Benidorm Goes Green, Again

Benidorm, once famous for high-rises and hangovers, is now officially the 2025 European Green Pioneer of Smart Tourism, proving that even a city built on concrete and karaoke can rebrand as eco-friendly if you plant enough succulents.

At the “Accelerating Urban Sustainability” panel, Laura García from Visit Benidorm will share how her city harmonises tourism with sustainability — while the rest of Europe tries to harmonise their translation headsets.

Meanwhile, experts from Helsinki and Dublin will discuss data-driven urban transformation, which primarily involves installing sensors that alert you when the trash bin is full.

Seven Panels, No Sea Views

Over three days, visitors will explore topics such as green transition, digitalization, and how to make PowerPoints look like progress.

The EU stand in Hall 2, Stand D101, will feature an impressive collection of brochures printed on recycled paper. Delegates are invited to “discover inspiring examples of innovation,” which usually means staring at slides of other cities’ bike lanes.

At 9:15 a.m. on Wednesday, a select group will attend a booth session featuring speakers from Helsinki and Dublin, who will discuss “Smart Tourism and Best Practices” before the coffee has fully kicked in.

Nothing Says Sustainability Like Flying Everyone to Barcelona

The initiative proudly brings together hundreds of officials, consultants, and communication officers — all flown in to discuss carbon reduction. The irony is thicker than the lanyards.

Last month, the same group met in Benidorm for the “Transforming Destinations” summit, where they explored how collaboration, digital innovation, and slightly better Wi-Fi could save European tourism. Sources say it was “inspiring,” though no one remembers who paid for the tapas.

Europe’s Smartest Circle of Self-Congratulation

This year’s theme focuses on “Integrated Approaches,” which is policy-speak for we’ll keep having meetings until it sounds like progress.

“The climate crisis is real,” said one official, “but so is the need for networking drinks.”

Representatives from across Europe will engage in “knowledge exchange,” which involves polite applause, LinkedIn posts, and promising to “stay in touch” before ghosting each other by Christmas.

The Future Is Bright, But Mostly PowerPoint Blue

As the conference wraps up, Europe’s smartest cities will once again leave with the same conclusions they arrived with:

Tourism must be sustainable.

Data is good.

Benidorm is still trying really hard.

But hope remains. Because if there is one thing Europeans can always count on, it is that no problem is too big for another panel discussion in Barcelona.