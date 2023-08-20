Savoring Summer: Viva la Vida, Watermelon

Viva la Vida, Frida Kahlo’s final masterpiece, embodied the theme of watermelons. Vibrantly colorful and loaded with personal symbolism, the painting was finished just days before Kahlo died in 1954.

“Long live life,” (Viva la Vida) Kahlo inscribed on a slice of melon in the painting – a poignant statement made just a week before her death. This might have been a resignation to her impending death or possibly a wry commentary on her struggle-filled life that stemmed from childhood polio, a terrible bus accident, and multiple surgeries.

Viva la Vida, Watermelons, the last painting by Frida Kahlo before her death in 1954

The watermelon, with its protective shell encapsulating soft, sweet fruit, symbolizes Kahlo herself, who developed a tough exterior to deal with physical pain, a tumultuous marriage to artist Diego Rivera, and constant artistic criticism.

Yet the painting suggests a vibrant, rich inner life beneath Kahlo’s tough exterior. The many seeds in the melon hint at fertility and immortality, much like the pomegranate seeds in Greek mythology. The seeds remain even after the fruit is eaten, potentially bearing new life.

The watermelon in the painting’s center is spherical, just like our planet. As with birth and death, it is a complete cycle. In her diary, a few days before her death, Kahlo wrote her last entry, stating:

“I hope the exit is joyful — and I hope never to return — Frida.”

Watermelons are also traditional food on the Mexican Day of the Dead, a day for celebrating the deceased rather than mourning them.

Savoring Summer: Unleashing the Top Health Benefits of Watermelon

Watermelon is packed with vitamins and minerals, making it an excellent choice for health-conscious individuals. It is a great source of vitamins A and C, providing over 20 percent of your daily recommended intake. Not only that, but watermelon also contains lycopene, a powerful antioxidant that can help protect against cell damage and certain types of cancer. Additionally, watermelon is rich in minerals like potassium, magnesium, and calcium, essential for maintaining healthy blood pressure and heart health.

The health benefits of watermelon continue beyond there. Eating watermelon can help reduce inflammation thanks to its high citrulline levels, an amino acid that helps protect against oxidative stress. It is also naturally low in calories and high in fiber, making it an excellent choice for those looking to lose weight and improve their digestive health. Watermelon is an excellent source of B-complex vitamins, which help the body convert food into energy and promote healthy skin and hair.

Finally, eating watermelon can help boost immunity and help protect against infectious diseases. This is due to its high levels of vitamin C, which allows the body to fight off infection. So, if you’re looking for a tasty way to keep your body healthy, watermelon is an excellent choice. With its wide range of health benefits, it’s no wonder why watermelon is one of the most popular fruits around.

We can all benefit from adding watermelon to our diets! Here are the top 9 health benefits of watermelon:

So, when looking for a refreshing snack, reach for some watermelon. Not only will it satisfy your sweet tooth, but it will also provide your body with a host of health benefits.