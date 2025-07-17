German Tourists Win Refund After Mice Ruin Crete Hotel Stay

A dream holiday on Crete ended up with more squeaks than Greek sunsets for a family of German tourists. Looking forward to a relaxing break, they shelled out 5,326 euros for a two-week stay at a local hotel. Their expectation of peace was shattered the very first night when rodents in the walls set up a midnight tap dance routine. The constant gnawing and scratching made sure nobody got any sleep.

After the third night, overwhelmed by the chorus of furry invaders, the family contacted the hotel staff and requested a new room. Their reward? A downgrade to a much smaller space. This “upgrade” convinced everyone that the rodent party was not a figment of their imagination. Any sensible traveller would have needed a good reason to accept such a downgrade, especially when the original room cost a small fortune.

Refunds and Red Tape

Back in Munich, the family sued for a hefty refund, insisting they lost valuable vacation time. The court listened to their story and reviewed all the details, particularly the rapid switch to a smaller room. The judges decided that a price reduction of 684 euros was fair, pegging it at 45% for the first four nights of their furry ordeal.

However, the family was out of luck when they wanted more cash for the trouble of changing rooms, as the judges claimed that hotel staff can do that sort of thing without breaking a sweat. Their request for an extra 856 euros for the “loss of vacation enjoyment” didn’t go any further either. The court argued that a reduction below 50% didn’t count for much in their books and pointed out the rest of the hotel amenities and daytime experiences were rodent-free.

Tourists booking their next vacation may want to add “rodent check” to their pre-arrival wish list—or at least brush up on their refund rights before packing their bags.