Risk of Accidents in Almyrida Rises as Municipality Neglects Road Works

Residents in Almyrida face a risk of accidents due to an unfinished road project.

The local municipality dug up streets to replace water pipes, then apparently lost interest in the concept of closure.

For weeks, a deep trench has divided the community, resembling something out of a Balkan reimagining of the Grand Canyon.

Locals and tourists alike express outrage, providing photographic evidence of the “modern art” installation of the road.

The missing road restoration leaves bicyclists, motorcyclists, and pedestrians balancing safety with luck.

There’s speculation about whether apathy or empty coffers are to blame for the prolonged mess.

Outrage grows stronger as authorities remain silent.

Almyrida, best known for its tranquil beaches and tourists with impractical shoes, suddenly achieved something more. Its local council managed to turn a routine water pipe replacement into an endurance trial—and not of the uplifting kind. After the pipes went in, the road, apparently exhausted by years of loyal service, was left to rest, unburied and exposed, for several weeks. “It’s like they started a treasure hunt and then forgot there’s supposed to be treasure at the end,” sneered one resident.

Tourists snap photos, unsure whether to post on travel blogs or urban disaster forums. Meanwhile, the trench yawns across the pavement, eyeing mopeds and bicycles the way a cat eyes a goldfish: with poorly veiled intent. “My son calls it ‘the canyon.’ He’s asked if we need a passport to cross it,” a long-time foreign said dryly, clearly preparing for the Olympic long jump.

Community Grit and Growing Cynicism

Patience wanes as days pass and the hazard persists. The concept of “temporary inconvenience” has become a myth. All the right ingredients for an accident are present, from the nighttime invisibility of the dip to the lacklustre traffic cones that resemble misplaced Christmas decorations. The “risk of accidents” has moved from background noise to main event.

Photographs flood social media, featuring the affected stretch and enough sarcasm to tile the road twice over. “Apparently, asphalt is out of style this summer. We’re going for ‘worn-in’ rustic,” gripes another householder.

