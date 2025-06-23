Richtis Gorge Hike Turns Perilous for Italian Tourist (Photos)

Noon light spilled through the tangled canopy of Richtis Gorge, casting spectral shapes atop the ancient stones. Along a sinuous trail pressed between earth and memory, an Italian hiker, not yet spent by the surge of youth nor fully subdued by age, walked with his family through this living tapestry. Their laughter rose and fell among the rush of the distant waterfall.

The moment unraveled at 1:45 pm—a step slipped on an unforgiving rock, swift as the hush before a storm. Silence descended, broken only by the echo of pain as he gripped his ankle, and the world seemed to narrow. His journey, once buoyed by promises of discovery, paused at the halfway mark, barely a breath away from the hidden pool where water gathers in its timeless reverie.

His wife, her hands steadied by purpose and her eyes alight with concern, reached for her phone and dialled 112. The call ran like a thread through the length of the Gorge, stirring a swift and silent mobilization that would soon gather at their side. Shadows lengthened as seven firefighters from the Sitia station, joined by four volunteers from EDEAK, carved their path through undergrowth and stone, bearing hope in their steady arms.

Rescue Beneath the Waterfall’s Vigil

Beside the unyielding stones and ancient trees, the rescue’s rhythm unfolded. Firefighters and rescuers offered first aid, comforting both flesh and spirit under the indifferent gaze of the cliffs. The forest canopy shivered as a stretcher was drawn out, crafted for passage along paths not meant for ease.

The man was lifted with a tenderness born from shared purpose, carried past moss and fern to where the forest relents to the world of machines. There, an ambulance waited, its presence a jarring reminder of the fragile line separating adventure from peril. He was taken to the hospital in Sitia, the anxious song of his family trailing behind, hearts pressed by hope and memory.

What Shaped the Day’s Story

June 22, early afternoon: The Italian tourist, aged 44, slipped on the rocky trail at Richtis Gorge during a family hike.

Injury: The man suffered an ankle injury that left him unable to walk just before reaching the main waterfall.

Emergency response: His wife called 112 for help.

Rescue: Seven Sitia firefighters and four members of EDEAK arrived quickly.

First aid was administered on-site, followed by a careful transfer to a location accessible to ambulance staff.

The injured man was taken to Sitia Hospital, where he received further care.

The gorge, ancient and unchanged by human fear or delight, continues to bear witness to the fleeting footsteps of those who wander within its shadows. For some, these walks unravel into legend; for others, they end with the gentle touch of strangers whose presence brings solace in an hour crowded by doubt. In Richtis Gorge, where every stone seems to breathe and every leaf murmurs with history, the echoes linger—a reminder that beauty and danger, hope and uncertainty, move together through the world, as inseparable as footsteps and silence.