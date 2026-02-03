In a moment of quiet revelation, the Rethymno Municipal Port Fund has approved a new spatial plan for professional leisure vessels at the port of Rethymno.

The reason is refreshingly honest: the marina and port facilities are already operating at maximum capacity, with no room to create new berths. In other words, the port is full, has been full, and will remain full — but now with a diagram.

Same Harbor, New Choreography

According to the approved framework, all professional leisure vessels, charter boats, and day boats will now be positioned at the Port Fund’s discretion, based on “operational needs.” This is bureaucratic language for: you go where you are told, when you are told, for as long as you are told.

The approval of a berth, the Fund clarifies, does not mean permanence, ownership, or even familiarity. All positions remain common-use, centrally managed, and subject to constant rearrangement — a gentle reminder that in a crowded port, certainty is a luxury.

Precision Docking, Because Space Is Imaginary

The plan goes into impressive detail. At the Rethymno Marina, specific piers are now reserved exclusively for professional leisure vessels:

Pier A (inner side): boats from 10 to 15 meters

boats from 10 to 15 meters Pier B: larger vessels from 13 to 18 meters, using a mix of stern-to and side mooring, plus one “safety position” for emergencies — because even plans need a backup plan

larger vessels from 13 to 18 meters, using a mix of stern-to and side mooring, plus one “safety position” for emergencies — because even plans need a backup plan Pier C (inner side): professional vessels from 8 to 18 meters, neatly separated from other marina uses, in the hope that separation will produce harmony

The goal, we are told, is functional separation and smooth daily operation. The quietly embedded assumption is that smoothness can be engineered by adding enough arrows to a map.

Day Boats Over Here, Big Boats Elsewhere

To avoid congestion — an optimistic ambition — day boats are assigned specific mooring points along designated pier sections.

As for larger professional vessels measuring 21 to 30 meters, the marina has politely declined to host them. These boats will be stern-moored at the commercial–passenger port quay, before the entrance to the Venetian Harbor of Rethymno, because physics, dimensions, and reality remain stubbornly non-negotiable.

Clean Slate, New Rules

With this decision, all previous regulations governing the mooring of professional leisure vessels in Rethymno are officially scrapped. The new framework now covers safety, berth management, cleanliness, and environmental protection — assembling, at last, a single rulebook for managing a port that has run out of space.

Whether this plan will reduce friction or simply redistribute it more evenly remains to be seen. What is certain is this: Rethymno has not gained a single new berth — only a more elaborate way to explain why. And sometimes, in port management, that is the real achievement.