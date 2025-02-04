Agia Roumeli to Get a €1.07M Passenger Ship Service Ramp

A new passenger ship service ramp is coming to Agia Roumeli, Sfakia.

Funded by the Recovery and Resilience Facility (RRF).

The project budget increased by a whopping 68.1%, now totalling €1,071,200.

Part of a broader plan to upgrade regional ports in Greece.

Aims to improve accessibility and connectivity for island areas.

The Ministry of Shipping and Island Policy has decided to bless Agia Roumeli with a shiny new ramp for passenger ships. Why? It’s time the area caught up with the rest of the world. It’s all part of their fancy “strategic planning” for ports, which surprisingly seems to be working.

This particular ramp project didn’t just pop up from nowhere. It’s under the “Regional Ports Upgrade” initiative, funded by the Recovery and Resilience Facility—aka Europe’s way of saying, “Here’s some cash, fix your stuff.” And yes, the budget for this ramp shot up by a healthy 68.1%, landing at €1,071,200. That’s a lot of money for what’s essentially a slope for boats, but hey, progress costs money, right?

Making Ports More Useful – Finally

Let’s be honest: if you’ve been to Agia Roumeli, you know the whole “getting on and off ships” situation is less than ideal. This ramp is supposed to fix that. It’s part of a country-wide effort to bring regional ports out of the Stone Age. The Ministry is throwing around terms like “sustainable” and “safe” infrastructure, but it really means no more jumping off ships and landing on your face.

The Port Fund of Chania will manage the ramp project, which the General Secretariat will supervise for Shipping and Ports. And yes, they’re thinking about those hard-to-reach island areas where a decent dock is as rare as Wi-Fi that actually works.

Why Should You Care?

Let’s face it: unless you’re living in or visiting Agia Roumeli, this news might seem trivial. But consider this—a well-made service ramp means smoother travel, safer boarding, and fewer accidents. If you love taking ferries into picturesque yet underdeveloped locations, this is the stuff that makes your trip go from “ehh” to “ahh.”

Oh, and if you’re wondering about the grand plan behind all this, the Ministry has a €440 million budget lined up from the 2021-2027 EU structural funds and the Recovery and Resilience Facility. Their goal is to make Greek ports more accessible and less of an embarrassment for Europe.

Ένταξη του έργου «Κατασκευή ράμπας εξυπηρέτησης Ε/Γ -O/Γ πλοίων στην Αγία Ρουμέλη Δήμου Σφακίων», προϋπολογισμού 1.071.200 ευρώ (31.01.2025)