My Go-To Spot for Sauna and Thalassotherapy in Heraklion Is Among the 100 Best Spas Worldwide

ÓL Exclusive Wellness Culture was voted one of the 100 Best Spas in the World (ranking 54th) by Luxury Lifestyle Awards.

Located at TUI Magic Life Candia Maris, Heraklion, within a gorgeous 5-star beachfront hotel.

Features “Wellness ÓL THE WAY,” an award-winning program that mixes local traditions with modern techniques.

Offers a 12-month service covering everything from spa treatments to nutrition and fitness.

Long-standing collaboration between Metaxa Hospitality Group and Aegeo Spas, experts in wellness.

The perfect fusion of beauty, relaxation, and science-driven wellness therapies.

Okay, let’s talk about ÓL Exclusive Wellness Culture. First of all, can we take a moment to appreciate that this gem is in my backyard—Heraklion, Crete? It’s not just any spa; it’s officially one of the top 100 spas worldwide, per the Luxury Lifestyle Awards. Yes, you read that right. My casual sauna and thalasso spot is internationally famous, and now I’m wondering if I should start bragging about it more often.

This sanctuary is part of the TUI Magic Life Candia Maris, a fancy 5-star resort run by the Metaxa Hospitality Group. And guess what? They’ve been all about wellness since 1995. These guys don’t just follow trends—they set them. Together with Aegeo Spas (who know a thing or two about pampering), they’ve created the first holistic wellness center in Greece on a beachfront. It’s like they asked me what I wanted in life and then built it.

But here’s the catch: this isn’t just about fancy facials or some cucumber water nonsense (I am partial to their teas, and no, they don’t offer cucumber water). They take their job seriously. Everything is thoughtfully put together, from using local, natural ingredients inspired by Greek traditions (think herbs and remedies your grandmother swore by) to blending them with cutting-edge techniques. Their signature method, “Wellness ÓL THE WAY,” is more than just a treatment—it’s basically an intervention for your soul, your body, and that fried brain of yours.

How They Do It

Let’s break it down, because you deserve to know what makes it worth every minute:

Spa Treatments : From facials to massages, this place has options to make you forget that deadlines or annoying clients even exist.

: From facials to massages, this place has options to make you forget that deadlines or annoying clients even exist. Wet Area & Thalassotherapy Pool : Where I do my best meditative thinking, aka staring at water while surviving life.

: Where I do my best meditative thinking, aka staring at water while surviving life. Fitness Center : For when I feel guilty about last night’s baklava.

: For when I feel guilty about last night’s baklava. Nutrition & Beauty Programs : Designed to remind you that eating well and glowing skin are possible even if you’re not a celebrity.

: Designed to remind you that eating well and glowing skin are possible even if you’re not a celebrity. 12-Month Operation: That’s right, it’s not just for tourist season. Locals like me get to bask in wellness all year round.

Plus, everything can be tailored to what you need. Want to focus on relaxation? Done. Need to get your energy back? They’ve got you. Feel like reinventing yourself after a midlife crisis? Say no more.

ÓL Exclusive Wellness Culture salt cave: this is where I relax after an intensive sauna session.

ÓL Exclusive Wellness Culture thalassotherapy pool: where I presoak before an intensive sauna session.

ÓL Exclusive Wellness Culture sauna: my happy place.

Why It Truly Stands Out

What I love most about ÓL Exclusive Wellness Culture isn’t just the fancy awards or the stunning location—it’s how intentionally every single detail is designed to help you escape the noise of regular life. From the moment you step in, it’s like the world outside ceases to exist. Stress? What stress? Pfft, not here.

And while I try not to give too much credit to big global recognitions (because honestly, who cares what some committee thinks?), it still feels pretty damn validating to know that a place in Crete—not New York, not Paris, not some overpriced island in the Maldives—made it to the rankings. What makes this location so special is that it blends genuine Greek hospitality with innovative wellness strategies.

Now, excuse me while I book my next session. If you’re in Crete, consider this your sign to skip the Instagram-worthy cafés and treat yourself to something real: a full-on mental, physical, and emotional reset.