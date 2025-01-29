This Sunday, A Laid-Back Nature Walk in Crete’s Messara Plains

Quick Look: Your Sunday, Sorted

Where: Starting in Gergeri, Heraklion, Crete

Starting in Gergeri, Heraklion, Crete When: Sunday, February 2, 2025

Sunday, February 2, 2025 What: A 5.5-hour walk through scenic villages, historic ruins, and countryside views.

A 5.5-hour walk through scenic villages, historic ruins, and countryside views. Terrain: Mostly dirt roads, a bit of asphalt, and some jaunts through fields.

Mostly dirt roads, a bit of asphalt, and some jaunts through fields. Start Time: 8:00 AM, from Oasis Garden Theater Gate, Plateia Kyprou.

8:00 AM, from Oasis Garden Theater Gate, Plateia Kyprou. Difficulty: Beginner-friendly (Difficulty Level 1).

No, You Don’t Need to Be a Fitness Guru

The Heraklion Nature Lovers Association (ΦΥ.Σ.Η.) planned what might be the most chill yet scenic nature walk you’ll ever find in Crete. Taking place on Sunday, February 2, 2025, this laid-back stroll winds through historic sites, abandoned villages, and some downright impressive ancient ruins—all without requiring you to break a sweat.

What to Expect: A Timeline of Chill

Start in Gergeri (480m elevation): After meeting your fellow walkers, start the journey with an easy descent: no extreme climbing or anything resembling a marathon training session here.

After meeting your fellow walkers, start the journey with an easy descent: no extreme climbing or anything resembling a marathon training session here. Mastrachiana (360m): A bit of asphalt walking, but it’s only 20 minutes—bring comfy shoes so you won’t spend this section of the walk imagining life without feet.

A bit of asphalt walking, but it’s only 20 minutes—bring comfy shoes so you won’t spend this section of the walk imagining life without feet. Drosos Village (390m): Here, an old chapel dedicated to Saint Anna waits for a quick stop. Snap a photo or two while wondering why villages like this were abandoned. Bonus points if you can find something mysterious to post on Instagram.

Here, an old chapel dedicated to Saint Anna waits for a quick stop. Snap a photo or two while wondering why villages like this were abandoned. Bonus points if you can find something mysterious to post on Instagram. Fari and Kourtes (400m and 385m): These spots serve up a mix of ancient aqueducts, Late Minoan tombs, and probably enough photo material to make you the group’s unofficial historian.

These spots serve up a mix of ancient aqueducts, Late Minoan tombs, and probably enough photo material to make you the group’s unofficial historian. The Laloumas Stone Bridge: Yes, it’s as cool as it sounds. A well-preserved old bridge leads you to the artificial Lake Faneromeni, where you’ll walk along its entire length—not for exercise, but for the views.

Yes, it’s as cool as it sounds. A well-preserved old bridge leads you to the artificial Lake Faneromeni, where you’ll walk along its entire length—not for exercise, but for the views. End in Vori Village (50m): By now, you’ll have crossed open fields, cruised over dirt roads, and possibly befriended a stray goat or two.

Let’s not forget there are alternative route options for those not up for the whole walk. You can call it quits halfway in Kourtes or after reaching the village of Faneromeni (75m elevation). No judgment here—everyone likes an early lunch.

Quick Notes for Your “Thorough” Preparation

Walking Time: Around 5 hours and 30 minutes (not counting snack breaks or sudden bursts of photography).

Around 5 hours and 30 minutes (not counting snack breaks or sudden bursts of photography). Terrain: Primarily dirt roads, minimal asphalt, and a few field crossings to keep things interesting.

Primarily dirt roads, minimal asphalt, and a few field crossings to keep things interesting. Guide: The fearless (and hopefully entertaining) George Zacharakis will lead the walk. Reach him at 2810224667 (weeknights) or 6977594308 for more info.

The fearless (and hopefully entertaining) George Zacharakis will lead the walk. Reach him at 2810224667 (weeknights) or 6977594308 for more info. Departure: 8:00 AM from Oasis Garden Theater Gate or 8:05 AM from Bentevis Stand. Pro tip: Set your alarm.

Even the socially responsible among you will find this walk refreshing—it’s light, beginner-friendly, and captures the essence of Crete’s history and natural beauty without turning into some gruelling hiking expedition.

Whether you’re here for ancient history, curious ruins, or just an excuse to stretch your legs surrounded by scenic views, this nature walk offers something for everyone—minus anything overly complex or high-stakes.