Minos Palace Resort Is Crete’s Newest Longevity Hideout

Nao is Crete’s latest “longevity hub,” launched inside Minos Palace Resort.

It’s run by Bluegr Hotels & Resorts with advice from a global team of geneticists and academics.

The name comes from an old Greek word for “flow,” or maybe “let the Botox do its work.”

The facility sits on the grounds of a five-star, adults-only resort with 360° Aegean Sea views.

Programs target diet, exercise, sleep, and self-awareness—they won’t sort out your taxes.

Guests start their wellness journey before arrival, with lots of testing and more testing.

High-tech diagnostics meet ancient Greek philosophy and modern science, minus togas.

Facilities include therapy rooms, meditation and fitness spaces, and some wild-sounding treatments like PBM therapy and cryotherapy.

Resort features private pools, an infinity pool, gardens, two restaurants, and bars led by a world-famous cocktail team.

Investment topped 11 million euros, revamping both guest spaces and adding this cheeky “wellness” wing.

Official quote: “The Nao was born naturally, as a response to the global need for a happier and healthier world, and embodies our deep commitment to care, sustainability, innovation, and excellence, which counts more than 50 years.” – Gina Mamidakis, CEO

What Is Nao Trying to Fix… Besides Everything?

Crete gets its first “longevity hub,” and, according to Bluegr Hotels & Resorts, it’s not just a spa—it’s Nao at Minos Palace Resort. This so-called sanctuary sits atop a private peninsula that sees more yoga mats than sandcastles. Along came an 11-million-euro investment, a team of scientists, and the promise that life gets better with diagnostics, therapy rooms, and plant-based everything.

Inspired by the ancient verb for “to flow,” Nao claims to blend old wisdom with the stuff scientists argue about at conferences. A star-studded advisory council backs every health move—from geneticists to university pros—because why trust your gut when you can trust someone with three PhDs and a stethoscope?

Before guests even touch down in Crete, they’re poked, prodded, and quizzed, all in the name of a truly “personalized” stay. It starts with diagnostic tests and health consults, and ramps up with even more high-tech screenings on site—because who wants to check into a resort without knowing their latest biomarkers?

How Much Wellness Is Too Much for a Holiday?

Guests can pick anything from a one-day wellness sampler to full-blown, two-week life makeovers at Minos Palace Resort. Everything supposedly revolves around the four pillars: diet, movement, sleep, and self-awareness. Forget one-size-fits-all—here, your program is custom-built by a crew of doctors and therapists who want to know way too much about your mitochondria before you hit the infinity pool.

Facilities stretch across two levels, with therapy rooms, consultation nooks filled with gadgets, spaces for brain training (called Brain Gym, because “Smart People Treadmills” sounded too honest), and relaxation therapies like Vibroacoustics. Fancy something more futuristic? Try photobiomodulation or cryotherapy, which sounds like freezing yourself to warm up and meditate afterwards.

The Minos Palace Resort itself isn’t holding back. With 122 rooms, bungalows, and 28 suites (some boasting private or shared pools), plus two restaurants serving up “locally sourced, seasonal, sustainable” menus, guests get health food that probably tastes better than it sounds. Two bars pour drinks crafted by the Baba Au Rum team—so yes, the cocktails are designed by actual global experts. If lounging gets boring, there’s everything from water sports to tennis, wellness classes, hiking, and gardens that beg you to take smug selfies.

Why the Fuss Over Nao at Minos Palace Resort?

Minos Palace Resort doesn’t just add another “wellness” label to its sign. With the unveiling of Nao, the place steps up as a bold, sarcastic, luxury destination—perfect for tourists hunting for health, science, nature, and a dose of scepticism in Crete.

Here’s everything visitors can expect, summarised for travellers and anyone wondering how long they can survive without carbs:

Lounge in style at an adults-only hotspot on Crete’s shimmering coast.

Get medically scrutinized before you unpack your suitcase.

Bask in spa therapies that use lasers, cold, and vibrations (not the karaoke kind).

Savour menu items guaranteed to make you say “kale again?”

Knock back cocktails curated by the Baba Au Rum crew, because antioxidants can come with rum.

Tread across new spaces designed to make you healthier, happier… or just more informed about free radicals.

Spot the ancient Greek themes amid the high-tech health machines, but leave the laurel wreath at home.

With the arrival of Nao at Minos Palace Resort, tourists find themselves swept up in a new kind of Cretan hospitality—one where old myths, new science, and sarcastic reality checks live under one roof. If this is the future of luxury, Crete’s wellness scene just got a sharp, vitamin-infused upgrade.