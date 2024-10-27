12 Mountain Shelters of Crete

Each shelter offers unique experiences to hikers and climbers

Mountain Shelter Kallergis (Photo: Cretanbeaches.com)

Mountaineering clubs throughout Crete uphold the tradition of hospitality by managing mountain shelters dispersed across the island’s majestic ranges. These shelters, imbued with rustic charm and enveloped by nature’s grandeur, offer a unique refuge for those wishing to immerse themselves in the tranquil beauty of Crete’s highlands.

Kallergis Shelter: In the Heart of the White Mountains

Enchanting Vistas and Key Location

In the White Mountains, the Kallergis Shelter stands at 1,680 meters, a short trek 5 kilometres east of the Omalos Plateau. It is revered for its prime position, offering panoramic views of Crete’s peaks and coastlines. Ideal for climbers, it is a gateway to summits like Psari, Mavri, and Melidaou and the alpine desert crossing to Svourichti. Built in 1970, it houses 50 guests and is open from April to October, with arrangements possible for low seasons. The Mountaineering Club of Chania oversees its operations.

Shelter Kallergis fireplace (Photo: Cretan Beaches)

Modern Amenities

This well-equipped refuge features the warmth of stoves and a fireplace powered by a generator with a reservoir for water supply. Indoor and outdoor toilets, food services, and a dedicated keeper add convenience.

Tavri Shelter: A Cypress Wood Retreat

Access Points and Scenic Routes

Located 1,200 meters in the White Mountains on the Tavri Plateau, this shelter is accessible by a 1.5-hour hike through cypress wood from Ammoudari village or a 7.5-kilometre drive along a dirt path. Tavri serves as a hub for diverse trails, connecting to peaks like Kastro and valleys such as Sfakiano Gorge and the E4 European path to the Katsiveli shelter.

Comfort and Convenience

Constructed in 1992, Tavri can lodge 45 people. Heated by natural fire, it features a generator for power, running water, and restroom facilities. Managed by Chania’s Mountaineering Club, stays require reservations.

Strovili Shelter (Limnakaro): A Gateway to High Peaks

Thrilling Trails and Distinctive Surroundings

Perched at 1,533 meters above Limnakaro Plateau in the Dikti Range, Strovili shelter offers access via a 2-hour hike along the E4 path from Agios Georgios or an 8-kilometer drive from Avrakondes. From here, adventurers can tackle summits like Spathi, Psari Madara, and Afendis Christos or venture to Selakano.

Traditional Rustic Charm

Run by the Lassithi Mountaineering Club, the shelter is a rustic hideaway catering to mountaineers drawn by the allure of Crete’s lofty heights and unspoiled nature.

Katsiveli Shelter: A Remote Ascent

Secluded Plateau Appeal

At 1,980 meters, nestled in the outskirts of the Svourichti Peak, Katsiveli demands a 7-hour hike through Sfakiani Madara, or approaching from Kallergis or Tavri via the E4 path. The closest road lies 2.5 hours away at Ammoutsera.

Historic and Simple

Realized in 1994 through the mountaineer Christos Chouliopoulos’s dream, the shelter houses 22 visitors. Notable for its stone facade and wood interior, it withstood nature’s force in 2008, requiring restoration via helicopter. With a minimalistic approach, it offers only basic amenities for intrepid climbers.

Toumbotos Prinos Shelter: Psiloritis’ Panorama

Accessible Hikes

Set at 1,600 meters on Psiloritis’ western edge, the shelter offers 3-hour excursions to the Timios Stavros peak. Accessible by a 4-hour hike from Fourfouras or a 12-kilometer drive from Kouroutes, it is a base for exploring Crete’s highest altitudes.

Shelter Prinos (Photo: Cretan Beaches)

Community and Solitude

Since 1984, the Rethymno Mountaineering Club has managed this refuge, which can accommodate 30 visitors. The club fosters an environment steeped in natural serenity and community spirit.

Migerou Lakos Shelter: The Snow-Covered Plateau

Winter Sports Hub

Positioned for easy road access, this retreat on the Migeros Plateau is Livadia village’s pride. It’s the launchpad to Timios Stavros, Crete’s pinnacle. Run by the Livadia Cultural Association, it features six beds, a fireplace, and basic facilities, welcoming those drawn by winter sports events and snow-laden trails.

Shelter Migerou Lakos (Photo: Cretan Beaches)

Thripti Shelter: A Vantage Point to Tranquility

Rustic Simplicity

The small shelter offers spectacular north and south coast vistas near the summit of Thripti’s highest peak at 1,476 meters. Accessible via a serpentine road from Thripti village, it supports a minimalist spirit, urging visitors to connect with the landscape’s untamed beauty.

Greleska Shelter: Oasis for Wildlife Enthusiasts

Cretan Ibex Sanctuary

Operating since 1999 in the White Mountains, the Greleska location houses an observatory dedicated to the majestic Cretan Ibex. Within its stone walls, visitors find an information hub, exhibitions, and accommodations, all amid scenic cypress and sweeping gorge views.

Samari Shelter: Rouvas Gorge’s Rustic Retreat

Immersive Natural Experience

Standing at 1,417 meters on the gorge’s west flank, Samari is a stone refuge with a wooden attic that can accommodate 20 guests. Amenities include basic kitchen facilities and a fireplace, which allow climbers a reprieve amidst the wilderness.

Krya Vryssi Shelter at Kedros: A Hidden Gem

Gateway to Majestic Heights

At 1,100 meters, Krya Vryssi offers proximity to Kedros’ waterfall and an unbeatable vantage point for ascent towards Asiderotas. Managed by the Mountaineering Association of Rethymno, it has welcomed adventurers since 2023 and offers pristine wilderness and captivating views.

Krya Vryssi shelter at Kedros (Photo: Cretan Beaches)

Volika Shelter: Pioneer of Mountain Hospitality

Historical Haven

Volika, at 1,450 meters near Kambi village, claims the title of Crete’s first shelter, established in 1958. It invites trekkers on a 3-hour journey from Kambi, with a closer access point requiring a brief 10-minute stroll. It provides access to the White Mountains’ heart, with trails leading to peaks and intersecting renowned paths.

Shelter Volika (Photo: Cretan Beaches)

Essentials and Legacy

Renovated in 2006, this rustic shelter accommodates 30, maintaining its historical legacy while catering to modern adventurers. Overseen by Chania’s Mountaineering Club, it ensures an authentic connection to Crete’s natural splendour.

Prinos Shelter at Asites: Eastern Psiloritis’ Treasure

Rich Traditions

Perched at 1,100 meters near Ano Asites, this haven allows easy mountain access via a 2-hour hike or vehicle path. Open since 1967, it offers kitchen facilities and cosy settings, supporting explorers of Koudouni, Gyristi, and beyond.

Shelter Prinos at Asites (Photo: Cretan Beaches)

Modern Adventures and Heritage

Managed by Heraklion’s Mountaineering Club, Prinos intertwines contemporary comforts with timeless mountain charm, inviting guests to admire sprawling vistas and explore its invigorating trails.