Monastiraki Minoan Palatial Center Gets Fire Safety Upgrade

The Monastiraki Minoan Palatial Center is getting outfitted for modern fire safety while preserving its ancient charm. The upgrades will include:

Portable dry powder fire extinguishers

A fixed water-based fire suppression network with 11 fire hose stations

A new water tank and pumping station

Fire-specific tool stations at three points of the site

Extra portable fire extinguishers placed in the pump room

Once these are in place, the site will also benefit from reworked pathways, visitor routes, and better signage. Essentially, exploring Monastiraki will not only be awe-inspiring but also safe.

Monastiraki’s Minoan Landmark Preps for Fire Safety

The Ministry of Culture is getting serious about protecting history. Fire safety is being upgraded at the Monastiraki Minoan Palatial Center in Amari, Rethymno. This site, connected to the iconic Phaistos palace, receives an active fire protection system to keep visitors, staff, and priceless relics safe.

You may not know it, but Monastiraki sits on “Kokkinos Charakas” in the Amari Valley. Geographically savvy, the Minoans picked this strategic spot near the western foothills of Mount Psiloritis. This was no humble hamlet back in the day—specifically 1900-1700 BCE. The site spanned 300 acres and thrived during the Old Palace Period.

Monastiraki Minoan Palatial Center, an archaeological wonder and pioneer in ancient innovation, gears up for modern fire protection. (Photo: Ministry of Culture ΥΠΠΟ)

The Ancient Builders Knew a Thing or Two

Monastiraki wasn’t just big; it was clever. The settlement boasted Cyclopean walls, fancy storage areas, and even a “Minoan Hall” with columns likely used in rituals. Archaeologists have uncovered storage rooms overflowing with massive clay jars (pithoi) for vital goods, cooking areas, workshops, and living quarters. Not to brag, but Monastiraki’s storage capacity outshines every other Minoan palace found so far.

Oh, and there’s a room with 150 seal impressions. Experts think it served as the first-ever seal archive. Imagine finding such an ancient bureaucratic marvel intact!

The palace met a fiery end during a catastrophic earthquake in 1700 BCE. Monastiraki was left abandoned, practically frozen in time, unlike other Minoan sites rebuilt after such disasters. Adding to the intrigue, engineers from that era installed what’s now the earliest known stormwater management system. Talk about innovation!

Fast-forward to now. The Ministry of Culture is stepping up efforts to showcase and secure this archaeological gem. Culture Minister Lina Mendoni commented, “Monastiraki, tied closely to Phaistos, was established in a prime location controlling a major north-south route of the island.” She added that the site’s architectural remains are remarkably well-preserved because it wasn’t widely resettled after its original destruction. Mendoni noted, “The active fire safety installations fit within broader efforts to mitigate climate change impacts on cultural heritage.“