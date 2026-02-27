The Ephorate of Antiquities of Heraklion informs the public that the Malia Archaeological Site will remain closed to visitors until March 31, 2026.

The temporary closure is necessary to complete the development and improvement works currently underway on the site. The interventions aim to enhance infrastructure, visitor circulation, and the overall experience while protecting the monument.

Visitors planning to include Malia in their itinerary are advised to adjust their schedules accordingly and monitor official announcements for updates regarding the reopening date.

For further information, the public may contact the archaeological site directly at:

📞 +30 28970 31597

Further updates will be issued once the works are completed and the site is ready to welcome visitors again.