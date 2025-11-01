Elderly Man Injured After Dog Attack Near Kalamata

76-year-old man attacked by his own dog near Kalamata

Animal shot by police during the rescue

Victim remains in critical condition in Athens

Family says the dog had never shown aggression

Experts call for compassion and understanding rather than blame

The village of Agios Floros near Kalamata is still shaken after a 76-year-old man was severely injured by his longtime companion, a Rottweiler he had raised since it was a pup.

The attack was brutal and heartbreaking. Rescuers struggled to reach the scene, and police officers were eventually forced to shoot the dog when it refused to let anyone approach. The man remains in intensive care at KAT Hospital in Athens, his family reeling from a double loss — a loved one fighting for life, and a pet they considered family gone in seconds.

Veterinarians and behaviorists familiar with the case say this incident should be seen not as an act of malice, but as a moment of panic from an aging animal under unknown stress. Rottweilers, powerful and loyal by nature, are deeply bonded to their humans. When health issues, pain, or confusion arise — especially in older dogs — even a beloved pet can react unpredictably.

Family members insist the dog had never been aggressive in its ten years of life. It guarded the home, greeted visitors, and shared every season with its owners. That long trust makes the event even more tragic, and also a reminder that animals, like people, can suffer from aging, illness, or disorientation.

The police acted as they had to, and the rescuers did their best. But this tragedy is not about fault. It is about understanding how fragile the bond between humans and animals can become when fear and pain take over.

Experts urge owners of elderly dogs to watch for subtle changes — confusion, loss of sight or hearing, unexpected tension — and to keep vet visits regular, especially in large breeds prone to arthritis or neurological issues.

For travelers visiting Greece, it is also a moment to reflect on how deeply animals are woven into village life. Dogs here are not ornaments but guardians, workers, and companions. Most are calm and kind, raised among olive trees and stone courtyards.

This story, sad as it is, reminds us that love always carries risk — and that sometimes, tragedy is simply the shadow cast by years of devotion.