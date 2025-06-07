Heraklion Installs 40 Underground Garbage Bins Across 24 Sites

Heraklion’s city mornings carry the hum of quiet change. Teams removed the old plastic garbage bins that once lined busy sidewalks and squares. In their place, over 40 underground garbage bins, freshly installed across 24 locations, began their silent work. The process didn’t go unnoticed. Mayor Alexis Kalokairinos watched the unfolding transition with Deputy Mayor for Cleanliness, Environment, and Energy, Nikos Yalytakis, their presence underscoring the significance of this urban update.

Kalokairinos did not mince words about his vision: “City cleanliness will see a drastic upgrade in the coming period. This is our goal, we owe it to the city and we will absolutely achieve it.” For curious passersby and those invested in the city’s well-being, these words land like a promise and a challenge. Cleanliness in Heraklion goes past the tidy postcard scenes at the city center. “This is a key step to restoring order and rebuilding how we manage waste,” the mayor noted, adding, “We’ve already placed underground garbage bins at the city center, but now our goal extends to every neighborhood.”

For travelers, these high-capacity waste bins are an invisible amenity, keeping promenades clear, parks pristine, and plazas inviting. Heraklion’s initiative replaces about 100 old plastic bins, giving the city a sharper, uncluttered profile—one that rewards the sharp-eyed with beauty not blocked by waste bins.

How the Underground Garbage Bins Work

The rhythm of city life just grew quieter as waste trucks now spend less time at each stop. Each underground garbage bin hides far more trash than three older bins combined. Nikos Yalytakis shared more on this upgrade: “The systems include sections for mixed household waste and recyclables. With this approach, we introduce a new way to manage garbage: sorting at the source.”

Soon, underground recycling bins will join the mix. Yalytakis reminded locals and visitors alike that the city had installed a total of 100 underground bins funded by the Recovery and Resilience Fund. Sorting glass, paper, metal, and aluminum now takes place right where people drop their trash. “Every resident and guest will find bins for glass, paper, metal, and mixed garbage at these sites,” Yalytakis explained. The result is not just cleaner air and neater spaces, but a striking shift in the city’s visual appeal. The bins’ large capacities mean fewer trucks and less noise, a faster pace for collection, and a cleaner impression for everyone exploring Heraklion’s sights.

Locations With New Underground Garbage Bins

Visitors can spot these sleek installations while exploring the city’s key attractions and local haunts. Some of the main points include:

Ethnikis Antistaseos Avenue (small park)

Demokratias Avenue (Labor Center)

Asia Minor Park (Artemidos)

Asia Minor Park (upper area)

Eleftherias Square

20 Paraskevopoulou Street

Kastrinaki & Pat. Fotiou

Paraskevopoulou & Kastrinaki

Leonidou (across the open market)

Ermou & Bourlotou

Xylouri (behind the Gym)

Megalou Alexandrou & Sklavokampou

Monis Prevelis & Kalama

160 Monis Prevelis

Demokratias Avenue (Mediterranean Nephrology Center)

Skepentzi & Papanikolaou

Filellinon & Achepans

Georgiadis Park (Demokratias Entrance)

Sof. Venizelou (Mare Entrance)

Pyranthou & Avlonos

Papapetrou Gavala & Palladas

Sof. Venizelou & Grevenon

Plastira & Spinalongas

Titou Georgiadi & Isidorou

A stroll through these neighborhoods now greets you with crisp sidewalks uncluttered by bins, offering uninterrupted views of Heraklion’s character.

What does this change mean for the traveler or city explorer? Days of crowded bins and visual noise fade as the city’s landmarks step forward, no longer hidden by waste containers. Every park, square, and boulevard becomes easier to enjoy—ideal for everything from street photography to leisurely walks. “We’re here today to roll out this practice right across the city as planned,” Kalokairinos stated, the note of determination blending with pride. Heraklion’s ambitions for cleanliness don’t just serve locals—they elevate the city for every visitor, leaving space for its history, beauty, and the stories yet to be made.