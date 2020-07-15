Greece’s Tourism Minister On “What’s Next” for Summer 2020

Pin 0 Shares

Greece’s Tourism Minister Harry Theoharis announced this week the next steps Greece will take in its effort to open to tourism this summer.

Speaking at a Patra event, the minister said the Greek government will probably allow direct flights from Sweden to Greece as of July 22.

Theoharis went on to say the government is also considering to open Greece’s borders to other countries, under the condition that travelers present a negative PCR test for Covid-19 (taken 72 hours before travel) upon arrival. GTP quoted the tourism minister saying:

“We have set the 72-hour pre-travel Covid-19 test as a condition to enter Greece from the Promachonas border point.”

Athens officials also announced on Monday, decisions on opening Greece’s borders to other countries – such as the US – which will probably be by months end. Mr. Theoharis also said that cruise travel in Greece may possibly resume in August.

He added that if the submitted health protocols are approved by the expert committee, Greece may seize on the opportunity in early August to welcome cruise ships. The first Greek ports to welcome cruise ships are expected to be those of the Ionian and Katakolo, he informed the audience.

The minister spoke of safety being the first concern for reopening the country but went on to describe how his ministry is focused on attracting tourists all year round. Theoharis said:

“Our strategic goal is to extend the tourist season – if health conditions allow this. It will be a success to follow a 12-month tourism model.”

The event in Patra was organized by local newspaper Gnomi in collaboration with the Region of Western Greece and focused on “Innovative solutions for Tourism in the era of Covid-19”.

Source: GTP